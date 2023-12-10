Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 December, 2023, 2:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Padma Bank launches Bijoy-71 FDR

Published : Sunday, 10 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Desk

In the month of Victory, Padma Bank has unveiled its new product titled Bijoy 71. Coinciding the celebration of 'Victory Day.'

Padma Bank has offered its clients the opportunity on this occasion to open a fixed deposit plan at a lucrative 9 percent  interest rate in just seventy-one (71) days.

The product was formally inaugurated recently at the Head Office in Gulshan, says a press release.

In just 71 days, customers will receive a year's worth of profit rate. At this time,   no other banks or financial organizations are providing such an offer.

Mir Shafiqul Islam, Head of Retail Banking Division, noted this as another success and stated that victory calls for celebration.

Even a few days ago, no consumer could have considered a fixed deposit with an incredible rate in such a short period of time. It is now a reality that Padma Bank customers are highly satisfied with such product offerings.

Shafiqul Islam declared that he will be providing clients with more enticing products in the future.
Besides, Padma Bank recently introduced a new monthly savings scheme.

The starting amount is from five hundred and its multiples to twenty-five thousand for a period of 3, 5, 8, and 10 years. Under this special offer, the customer will receive 11pc to 14pc interest rate.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Effective guidance thru digital terrain underscored
US stocks, dollar gain after strong jobs data
Md Jamal Uddin receives a global award from the UK
Tight monetary policy is on right track: Banker
Padma Bank launches Bijoy-71 FDR
BKB surpasses targets in 100 day Programme
Bank Asia promotes Anisuzzaman as DMD
Mercantile Bank donates agri machinery at Sindurpur, Feni


Latest News
Israeli airstrikes unrelenting as Gaza safe zone shrinks
133 shops fined for selling onions at higher prices
Adam Tamizi Haque taken to DB office
BNP leaders face extreme human rights violation in jails: Rizvi
Elderly man hacked to death by 'son-in-law' at own house
Families of enforced disappearances cry for justice in Dhaka rally
Countrymen to give befitting reply if BNP tries to create instability: Hasan
A lot to improve in batting: Shanto
BNP leader Khondker Mosharraf at ICU
Former Israeli army chief's son killed in Gaza fighting
Most Read News
Smart Bangladesh aims to use technology to the maximum
Dhaka should give priority to joining BRICS
Barrister Mainul Hosein dies
4 suffer burns in gas cylinder blast at Munshiganj residential building
Appeal filed to cancel Faridpur-3 AL candidate due to dual citizenship
Women empowerment in Bangladesh fulfills Begum Rokeya's dream: PM
Instability in onion market again
Orange Mousse with Orange Cake and Crunch
US, UK, Canada sanction dozens on human rights anniversary
UN reiterates hope for 'free, fair and credible' polls in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft