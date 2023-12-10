Video
Sunday, 10 December, 2023
BKB surpasses targets in 100 day Programme

Published : Sunday, 10 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) celebrated the conclusion of its 100-day special programme which is a strategic initiative launched by Managing Director, Md. Shawkat Ali Khan. Commencing on August 23, 2023, and concluding on November 30, 2023, the program aimed to fortify BKB's financial position, achieving a set of business targets across all banking spheres, says a press release.

The closing ceremony, held on December 5, 2023, at the bank's Boardroom, was attended by Deputy Managing Directors, General Managers, and various other head office executives. Simultaneously, divisional and regional heads, along with managers from all 1,038 branches, participated virtually.

During the event, Managing Director Md. Shawkat Ali Khan extended his heartfelt appreciation to all employees for their pivotal role in the program's success. He urged continued dedication and effort towards making BKB a profitable and esteemed institution.

The overarching objective was to pave the way for sustainable growth and development, particularly in the agricultural sector.

Under the leadership of Managing Director Md. Shawkat Ali Khan, all business units rallied with unwavering dedication, resulting in the addition of 344,000 new customers to the bank's portfolio. Among these, 267,000 are depositors, and 77,000 are borrowers who opened accounts for banking facilities.

The program's success is underscored by a hefty business figure : a total of Tk 1,733 crore in fresh deposits, coupled with loan disbursement and recovery of Tk 5,469 crore and Tk 3,612 crore, respectively. Additionally, BKB facilitated foreign remittances amounting to Tk 1,130 crore, benefiting 174,072 customers.

Bangladesh Krishi Bank remains committed to driving positive change in the financial landscape and contributing significantly to the development of the nation's agricultural sector.




