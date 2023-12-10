Bank Asia promotes Anisuzzaman as DMD

S M Anisuzzaman has recently been promoted as Deputy Managing Director of Bank Asia Limited. Prior to his promotion, Anisuzzaman was Senior Executive Vice President and Company Secretary and Head of Research and Strategy of the bank, says a press release.He started his banking career with IFIC Bank Ltd in 1996 as Probationary Officer. Later he had stint with Prime Bank Ltd and BRAC Bank Ltd.Anisuzzaman joined Bank Asia Ltd in October 2015 in the capacity of Executive Vice President. During his more than 8 years career with Bank Asia, he excelled in leading the innovation, transformation, corporate governance and regulatory affairs function of the bank.Anisuzzaman, a graduate and post-graduate in Economics from Jahangirnagar University, completed his MBA in Finance from Institute of Business Administration, University of Dhaka. Later, he completed M S in Finance from University of Manchester, United Kingdom.