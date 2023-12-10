Video
Mercantile Bank donates agri machinery at Sindurpur, Feni

Published : Sunday, 10 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Business Desk

Mercantile Bank donates agri machinery at Sindurpur, Feni

Mercantile Bank donates agri machinery at Sindurpur, Feni

Mercantile Bank PLC has donated agricultural machineries at Sindurpur, Dagonbhuiya in Feni on Saturday, says a press release. Ten power tillers have been distributed to 10 Farmers of Dagonbhuiya area from the special CSR fund of the Bank.
 
Al-Haj AkramHossain (Humayun), Sponsor Director of the bank and Executive Committee Chairman of the Board of Directors handed over the power tillers to the Farmers as the chief guest.

A programme held at Sindurpur Union Parishadpremises. Managing Director and CEO of Mercantile BankMd. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury presided over the ceremony.  Nur Nabi, Chairman of Sindurpur Union Parishad, Md Solaiman, Chairman of SNV were present as the special guests.

Farid Uddin Ahmed Bhuiyan, Regional Head of the Bank's Cumilla-Noakhali Region, Mohammad Shafruzzaman Khan, FVP and Head of Agriculture Credit Division, Md Shahadat Hossain, FVP and Head of Feni Branch, Bank's senior officials and the farmers were also present on the occasion.




Mercantile Bank donates agri machinery at Sindurpur, Feni


