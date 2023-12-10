Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 December, 2023, 2:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

SBAC Bank holds Annual Risk Conference 2023

Published : Sunday, 10 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Business Desk

SBAC Bank holds Annual Risk Conference 2023

SBAC Bank holds Annual Risk Conference 2023

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited has organized its Annual Risk Conference 2023 at the Training Institute of the Bank's Head Office on Saturday, says a press release.

Mohammad NazmulHuq, Chairman of Risk Management Committee and Director of the Board, was chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the day-long conference.

Habibur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank presided over the conference, while  Arif Hossain Khan, Director of Department of Off-site Supervision (Division-1) & Md. Zabdul Islam, Director of Department of Off-site Supervision (Division-2)of Bangladesh Bank were present as special guests.  Md. Abdul Matin, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Risk Officer of the bank delivered a welcome speech.

The Bank's Deputy Managing Directors Md. Nurul Azim and Md Altaf Hossain Bhuyan, Joint Directors of Bangladesh Bank  Mohammad Monir Hossain and S.M. Khaled Abdullah spoke at the conference as resource persons.

The Bank's Divisional Heads, Branch Managers & Sub-Branch In-charges are participated in the conference.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Effective guidance thru digital terrain underscored
US stocks, dollar gain after strong jobs data
Md Jamal Uddin receives a global award from the UK
Tight monetary policy is on right track: Banker
Padma Bank launches Bijoy-71 FDR
BKB surpasses targets in 100 day Programme
Bank Asia promotes Anisuzzaman as DMD
Mercantile Bank donates agri machinery at Sindurpur, Feni


Latest News
Israeli airstrikes unrelenting as Gaza safe zone shrinks
133 shops fined for selling onions at higher prices
Adam Tamizi Haque taken to DB office
BNP leaders face extreme human rights violation in jails: Rizvi
Elderly man hacked to death by 'son-in-law' at own house
Families of enforced disappearances cry for justice in Dhaka rally
Countrymen to give befitting reply if BNP tries to create instability: Hasan
A lot to improve in batting: Shanto
BNP leader Khondker Mosharraf at ICU
Former Israeli army chief's son killed in Gaza fighting
Most Read News
Smart Bangladesh aims to use technology to the maximum
Dhaka should give priority to joining BRICS
Barrister Mainul Hosein dies
4 suffer burns in gas cylinder blast at Munshiganj residential building
Appeal filed to cancel Faridpur-3 AL candidate due to dual citizenship
Women empowerment in Bangladesh fulfills Begum Rokeya's dream: PM
Instability in onion market again
Orange Mousse with Orange Cake and Crunch
US, UK, Canada sanction dozens on human rights anniversary
UN reiterates hope for 'free, fair and credible' polls in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft