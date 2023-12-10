Video
Sunday, 10 December, 2023, 2:47 AM
AGAM, Bank Asia to facilitate early wage access for clients

Published : Sunday, 10 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 172
Business Correspondent

AGAM, Bank Asia to facilitate early wage access for clients

AGAM, Bank Asia to facilitate early wage access for clients

AGAM International, an AI based fintch-firm, partners with Bank Asia, a leading private commercial bank aiming to facilitate early wage access (EWA) for customers.

In this regard parties reached an agreement at the Bank Asia's Karwan Bazar office on Thursday. The bank will use AGAM's AI driven platform to facilitate early wage access for a wider network.

Among the officials, Bank Asia's Additional Managing Director and Chief Business Officer ANM Mahfuz, Deputy Managing Director SM Iqbal Hossain, and AGAM International's Operation Director, Masudur Rahman and its Vice President, Humayun Reza Murtaza were present in the signing ceremony.




« PreviousNext »

