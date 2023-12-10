Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 December, 2023, 2:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

CAL BD staff are now under MetLife insurance coverage

Published : Sunday, 10 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Desk

CAL BD staff are now under MetLife insurance coverage

CAL BD staff are now under MetLife insurance coverage

CAL Bangladesh inked a contract with MetLife to avail insurance facilities for its employees, who along with their dependents will receive financial support for medical treatments and loss of life.

The company selected MetLife as the employee insurance provider because of the insurer's customized solutions, online claims settlement service, faster payment of insurance claims and financial strength, says a press release.

CAL Bangladesh is a financial services company offering Stock Brokering, Investment Banking and Wealth Management services to a diverse group of clients. CAL Bangladesh is a part of CAL Group.

CAL is also present in Sri Lanka where it is the market leader in the Investment Banking, Stock Broking and Asset Management.

In Bangladesh, MetLife provides insurance protection to over 270,000 employees and their dependents of around 900 organizations.

"At CAL Bangladesh we work to provide the best solution to our customers, and we believe our collaboration with MetLife will enable us providing the best benefits to our employees as well." said Deshan Pushparajah, Managing Director and Country Head of CAL Bangladesh.

Nafis Akhter Ahmed, Chief Corporate Business Officer of MetLife Bangladesh, said: "Employees are the positive force behind an organization's success, and we are proud that CAL selected MetLife's service for their employees' betterment."  
 
From CAL Bangladesh, Rajesh Saha, Chief Executive Officer; Zobayer Mohsin Kabir, Chief Operating Officer; Sadia Afrose, Senior Executive-Human Resources were present during the signing.

MetLife Bangladesh's senior officials Mohammad Kamruzzaman, Director & Head of Employee Benefits; Mr. Md. Monirul Islam, Vice President, Employee Benefits; Mr. Raihan Chowdhury, Deputy Manager; Azizul Hasan, Assistant Manager of Employee Benefits were present at the signing.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Effective guidance thru digital terrain underscored
US stocks, dollar gain after strong jobs data
Md Jamal Uddin receives a global award from the UK
Tight monetary policy is on right track: Banker
Padma Bank launches Bijoy-71 FDR
BKB surpasses targets in 100 day Programme
Bank Asia promotes Anisuzzaman as DMD
Mercantile Bank donates agri machinery at Sindurpur, Feni


Latest News
Israeli airstrikes unrelenting as Gaza safe zone shrinks
133 shops fined for selling onions at higher prices
Adam Tamizi Haque taken to DB office
BNP leaders face extreme human rights violation in jails: Rizvi
Elderly man hacked to death by 'son-in-law' at own house
Families of enforced disappearances cry for justice in Dhaka rally
Countrymen to give befitting reply if BNP tries to create instability: Hasan
A lot to improve in batting: Shanto
BNP leader Khondker Mosharraf at ICU
Former Israeli army chief's son killed in Gaza fighting
Most Read News
Smart Bangladesh aims to use technology to the maximum
Dhaka should give priority to joining BRICS
Barrister Mainul Hosein dies
4 suffer burns in gas cylinder blast at Munshiganj residential building
Appeal filed to cancel Faridpur-3 AL candidate due to dual citizenship
Women empowerment in Bangladesh fulfills Begum Rokeya's dream: PM
Instability in onion market again
Orange Mousse with Orange Cake and Crunch
US, UK, Canada sanction dozens on human rights anniversary
UN reiterates hope for 'free, fair and credible' polls in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft