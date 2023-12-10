Video
Asus launches ROG Ally gaming handheld PC in Bangladesh

Published : Sunday, 10 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Desk

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG), one of the renowned gaming brands, has recently unveiled its latest gaming marvel, the ROG Ally gaming handheld, in Bangladesh.

With versatile portability and performance features, this new gaming device emerges as the ultimate choice for gaming enthusiasts who are seeking unparalleled experiences anytime, anywhere.

For gamers who like to enjoy different types of games, this new gaming machine is the perfect choice for them.

The ROG Ally gaming handheld is priced at 89,900 Taka, and is available from now on at various stores across Bangladesh, says a press release.

"ROG continues to stand as the foremost preference among global gamers for its steadfast commitment to providing exceptional hardware with unique features.

The unveiling of the latest addition, ROG ALLY, takes portable gaming to a whole new level in Bangladesh. Beyond its inherent portability, this handheld device is meticulously crafted to accommodate diverse user needs across multiple dimensions of use" said Md Al Fuad, Business Development Manager, ASUS Bangladesh

Equipped with an AMD 4nm 8 core/16 thread Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor and running on the operating system Windows 11, this device opens up tons of game store options.

ROG Ally offers multiple gaming platforms which include Steam, Xbox Game Pass, Epic, GOG, and more.

Gamers can play solo, connect to a TV to play with friends or kick into high gear with the ROG XG Mobile suite of external GPUs for a truly top-tier gaming experience.

ROG Ally gaming handheld comes with a 7-inch Full HD display and a resolution of 1920 x 1080. Its performance is driven by 16 GB of high-speed LPDDR5 6400 MHz Dual channel memory, coupled with a 512 GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage.

It also features a microSD card slot that expands its storage capacity further and keeps more games installed without interrupting the gaming performance or speed.

Delivering immersive gaming visuals, the ROG Ally showcases a 1080p touchscreen panel and 120 Hz refresh rate. This device's 40-watt-hour battery capacity prolongs gaming sessions without interruption.




