Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 December, 2023, 2:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Plastic recycling projects near pollution-hit Buriganga river

Published : Sunday, 10 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

Plastic recycling projects near pollution-hit Buriganga river

Plastic recycling projects near pollution-hit Buriganga river

A visit to the banks of the Buriganga River offers a stark glimpse into the plastic pollution crisis in Bangladesh.

Here, plastic waste often overshadows the presence of water, a troubling symbol of the environmental challenges the nation faces.

With its rapid urbanization, Bangladesh has seen a significant rise in plastic usage and pollution.

The World Bank highlights the critical need to manage this issue as part of the country's journey towards becoming an upper-middle-income nation by 2031.

The World Bank also underscores the necessity for pragmatic action plans to tackle plastic pollution and promote green growth.

The issue isn't isolated to one area. Areas like Kamrangirchar, along with adjacent places, have become hotspots for dumping waste.

A recent visit to Shyampur, Kamrangirchar, and Lalbagh revealed a community eager to overcome this challenge, yet lacking sufficient knowledge about effective waste management and personal responsibility in this crisis.

Amidst this environmental concern, there are emerging efforts to repurpose plastic waste. Yusuf Ali, a local entrepreneur from Kamrangirchar, has started manufacturing various products from recycled plastic, including toilet pans and PVC pipes, which are sold nationwide.

He proudly states that his factory has evolved into an environment-friendly establishment, with improved product quality and worker safety, thanks to regular training.

Similarly, Nazir Hossain has tapped into the abundant plastic waste to produce lightweight, affordable tiles, which are easier to transport and install than traditional clay or ceramic tiles.

His innovative approach not only addresses waste management but also provides an economical alternative in the construction industry.

Ashfaqur Rahman Asha, a project manager at the Resource Integration Center (RIC), emphasized the urgency of tackling the uncontrolled trade of plastic products and waste.

He advocated for environmentally friendly recycling processes, noting the significant impact of plastic pollution on the environment, biodiversity, and ecosystems.

RIC, with support from PKSF and funding from the World Bank, has implemented a project to establish small and medium-sized plastic recycling industries that are economically viable and environmentally responsible.

They offer training in environment-friendly practices, personal and fire safety, and advanced technology for producing quality recycled products.

In Dhaka, the situation is particularly acute. The city's annual per capita plastic consumption is over three times the national urban average, at 22.25 kg.

About 646 tons of plastic waste are collected daily in Dhaka, accounting for 10% of the country's total waste generation. However, only 37.2% of Dhaka's plastic waste is currently recycled.    �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Effective guidance thru digital terrain underscored
US stocks, dollar gain after strong jobs data
Md Jamal Uddin receives a global award from the UK
Tight monetary policy is on right track: Banker
Padma Bank launches Bijoy-71 FDR
BKB surpasses targets in 100 day Programme
Bank Asia promotes Anisuzzaman as DMD
Mercantile Bank donates agri machinery at Sindurpur, Feni


Latest News
Israeli airstrikes unrelenting as Gaza safe zone shrinks
133 shops fined for selling onions at higher prices
Adam Tamizi Haque taken to DB office
BNP leaders face extreme human rights violation in jails: Rizvi
Elderly man hacked to death by 'son-in-law' at own house
Families of enforced disappearances cry for justice in Dhaka rally
Countrymen to give befitting reply if BNP tries to create instability: Hasan
A lot to improve in batting: Shanto
BNP leader Khondker Mosharraf at ICU
Former Israeli army chief's son killed in Gaza fighting
Most Read News
Smart Bangladesh aims to use technology to the maximum
Dhaka should give priority to joining BRICS
Barrister Mainul Hosein dies
4 suffer burns in gas cylinder blast at Munshiganj residential building
Appeal filed to cancel Faridpur-3 AL candidate due to dual citizenship
Women empowerment in Bangladesh fulfills Begum Rokeya's dream: PM
Instability in onion market again
Orange Mousse with Orange Cake and Crunch
US, UK, Canada sanction dozens on human rights anniversary
UN reiterates hope for 'free, fair and credible' polls in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft