Rosatom pledges to triple nuclear power capacity by 2050

At the invitation of World Nuclear Association, Rosatom has joined the Net Zero Nuclear Industry Pledge, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at tripling global nuclear capacity by 2050.The pledge, spearheaded by leaders in the nuclear energy sector, underscores the pivotal role nuclear power plays in achieving clean, low-carbon electricity and combating climate change, says a Rosatom press release.Rosatom is implanting the Rooppur Nuclear Power Project in Bangladesh which host two power units each of 1,200 MW capacity.The Net Zero Nuclear Industry Pledge, introduced during the "COP28 Atoms4NetZero: Accelerating Deployment of Nuclear Energy" event, during the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) calls upon governments, multilateral development banks, and the World Bank to ensure that nuclear energy receives climate finance equal to other clean energy sources.This financial support will enable the nuclear industry to deploy capacity at scale worldwide, contributing significantly to climate change mitigation.Kirill Komarov, First Deputy Director General for Development and International Business of Rosatom, expressed Rosatom's commitment to decarbonization goals, stating, "At Rosatom, we recognize the urgent need to address climate change, and nuclear energy is a proven, rapid, and resilient solution for deep decarbonization.By joining the Net Zero Nuclear Industry Pledge, we affirm our dedication to work collaboratively with governments and stakeholders to triple nuclear capacity by 2050."Sama Bilbao y Le�n, Director General of the World Nuclear Association informed that more than 100 companies have endorsed the Net Zero Nuclear Industry Pledge. "Working together we can achieve the goal of at least a tripling of nuclear capacity by 2050."The participants of the Net Zero Nuclear Industry Pledge acknowledge that nuclear energy's track record of rapid deep decarbonization makes it a cornerstone for achieving net-zero goals.The companies representing the nuclear industry, including Rosatom, pledge to maximize the contribution of existing operating nuclear power plants and accelerate the deployment of new nuclear facilities in a safe, responsible, and secure manner, to achieve the goal of at least tripling nuclear energy capacity by 2050.The Net Zero Nuclear Industry Pledge participants commit to an annual review of progress towards their goals and targets, calling on other companies to join this declaration and support the transition to a sustainable, low-carbon energy future.