Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 December, 2023, 2:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Marcel fridge buyer gets Tk1 lakh cash voucher

Published : Sunday, 10 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Desk

Marcel fridge buyer gets Tk1 lakh cash voucher

Marcel fridge buyer gets Tk1 lakh cash voucher

Alauddin, an automechanic from Chowmuhani town under Begumganj upazila of Noakhali district, has received Tk1 lakh worth cash voucher after he had purchased a Marcel brand refirgerator.

He was awarded the cash voucher as per the customer benefits declared in the ongoing nationwide Marcel Digitial Campaign Season-19.  Prior to him, Rafikul Islam from Trishal of Mymensingh also got Tk1 lakh worth cash voucher under the campaign's season-19.

Marcel's Brand Ambassador Popular Film Actor Amin Khan officially handed over Tk1 cash vourcher to Alauddin at a function held recently at the Marcel distributor showroom 'Borna Electronics' in the town, says a press release.

The program was also attended, among others, by Marcel Distributor Network (South) In-charge Nurul Islam Rubel and Borna Electronics' Proprietor Millat Hossain.

In the Season-19, customers are offered free cash voucher up to Tk1 lash or sure cashback on the purchase of any model of Marcel fridge from any showroom across the country. Customers will get the benefit until December 31 this year.

The cash voucher awardee 'Alauddin' bought a Marcel brand refrigerator worth of Tk48,490 at installment with the downpayment of Tk12,000 on November 21.

Then his name, mobile number and the model number of his purchased refrigeraor were registaerd digitally. After completing the digital registration, he received an SMS from Marcel with the notification that he was awarded Tk1 lakh worth cash voucher.

With that cash voucher, he purchased various marcel products, including fridge, LED TV, gas stove, fry pen, blender and some other essential electronics items.

Expressing gratitude to the authorities of Marcel, he said, this is the first time he got some benefits from a company.

Urging to buy domestic products, film actor Amin Khan said, customers who love Bangladesh buy homemade products and contibute to strenthening nation economy.

Marcel provides different benefits to customers throughout the year. This program is a proof that Marcel fulfills its promises given to customers.

According to the authorities, detailed information including the name of the buyer, mobile number and model number of the product is being stored on Marcel's server through registration process during the digital campaign.

As a result, the customer will get swift after sales service from any Marcel service centre even if the warranty card is lost. On the other hand, the representatives of Marcel service center are also getting the feedback of the customer.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Effective guidance thru digital terrain underscored
US stocks, dollar gain after strong jobs data
Md Jamal Uddin receives a global award from the UK
Tight monetary policy is on right track: Banker
Padma Bank launches Bijoy-71 FDR
BKB surpasses targets in 100 day Programme
Bank Asia promotes Anisuzzaman as DMD
Mercantile Bank donates agri machinery at Sindurpur, Feni


Latest News
Israeli airstrikes unrelenting as Gaza safe zone shrinks
133 shops fined for selling onions at higher prices
Adam Tamizi Haque taken to DB office
BNP leaders face extreme human rights violation in jails: Rizvi
Elderly man hacked to death by 'son-in-law' at own house
Families of enforced disappearances cry for justice in Dhaka rally
Countrymen to give befitting reply if BNP tries to create instability: Hasan
A lot to improve in batting: Shanto
BNP leader Khondker Mosharraf at ICU
Former Israeli army chief's son killed in Gaza fighting
Most Read News
Smart Bangladesh aims to use technology to the maximum
Dhaka should give priority to joining BRICS
Barrister Mainul Hosein dies
4 suffer burns in gas cylinder blast at Munshiganj residential building
Appeal filed to cancel Faridpur-3 AL candidate due to dual citizenship
Women empowerment in Bangladesh fulfills Begum Rokeya's dream: PM
Instability in onion market again
Orange Mousse with Orange Cake and Crunch
US, UK, Canada sanction dozens on human rights anniversary
UN reiterates hope for 'free, fair and credible' polls in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft