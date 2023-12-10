Exim Bank signs deal with Apollo Hospital, Kolkata

Exim Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals Limited, Kolkata in a programme held at Exim Bank's head office, Dhaka recently, says a press release.Managing Director and CEO of Exim Bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain and Chief Executive officer of Apollo Hospital, Kolkata Rana Dasgupta signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.Under this agreement, the executives, officers and Card Holders (Debit & Investment) of Exim Bank will get up to 30% discount on different facilities of Apollo Hospital. Additional 5% discount will be given on all health services through payment with Exim Bank's Visa Branded Islamic Investment Card.Additional Managing Director Md Humayun Kabir and Shah Md. Abdul Bari, Deputy Managing Director Md Zoshim Uddin Bhuiyan and Maksuda Khanam, Head of Human Resources Division Kanu Lal Karmaker, Head of ADC Division Md. Mofazzal Mamun Khan, Head of Corporate Affairs and Branding and Marketting Division of the Bank Sanjib Chatterjee, Country Manager of Bangladesh Office of the Hospital M M Masumuzzaman, Senior Marketing Manager of Apollo Hospital, Kolkata Srijib Gosh and senior executives of both the organizations were also present in the programme.