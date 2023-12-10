Video
Sunday, 10 December, 2023
Business

realme smartphone GT5 Pro hits global markets

Published : Sunday, 10 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Desk

Setting new standards within the flagship smartphone segment, youth-favorite brand realme is back with its newest edition of the GT Series - GT5 Pro.

Equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform and the industry's first ever periscope lens with IMX890 sensor, the most powerful GT device redefines what flagship means!

The device ensures significantly improved CPU, GPU, AI performances and energy efficiency. Hence, be it the application startup speed, game frame rate performance, or image processing, the performance on this device tops flagship devices, enabling users to enjoy performance freedom, says a press release.

realme GT5 Pro is also equipped with a 3VC (Vapor Chamber) cooling system with the largest VC area in the industry, boasting a heat dissipation area of up to 12,000mm�.

As a result, users can now enjoy an efficient heat dissipation, causing no overheating related worries. Additionally, the realme GT5 Pro also introduces the world's first Geek Performance Panel 2.0, allowing users to customize CPU frequency modulation.

Catering to all photography enthusiasts, realme GT5 Pro is equipped with the Sony LYT-808 super light sensor. It is the largest main camera in the history of realme, with a 1/1.4-inch sensor size and F/1.69 ultra-large aperture. This sensor is able to improve low-light camera performance in image quality, video recording, and HDR effect.

realme GT5 Pro ensures the industry's highest peak brightness of 4500nit, delivering the ultimate screen brightness experience! Additionally, the display also has 1.5K golden resolution, 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, and 450PPI display. As a result, the display strikes a perfect balance of lower power consumption and better viewing experience.

Moreover, using the COP technology, the device's display boasts a narrow bottom border of 1.36mm, a screen-to-body ratio as high as 94.20 percent, 0.5Hz-144Hz intelligent refresh rate, and 1.07 billion color display, which also supports Dolby Atmos video playback and Pro-XDR capability.

In terms of design, realme GT5 Pro creates a new star-studded light track lens with top-notch quality. It combines the luxury watch gear design with the new knurled carving process, and comes in three colors: red rock, bright moon, and starry night.

The backs of red rock and bright moon are made of high-end technology nano-skin, for a smooth and delicate feel that is wear-resistant and skin-friendly. Starry night uses AG glass technology, which feels equally delicate and silky.

With rapid palm unlock on GT5 Pro users can simply open their palm and bring it close to the screen to turn on the screen and quickly unlock it.

Ensuring worry-free usage, realme GT5 Pro comes with a massive 5400mAh battery, 100W fast charging, and 50W wireless fast charging! realme GT5 Pro also comes with realme UI 5.0, and is equipped with functions such as universal IR blaster control, enhanced NFC, X-axis linear motor, Dolby Atmos dual speakers, and IP64 dust and water resistance, for a leap-forward flagship experience.




