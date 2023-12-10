India holds rates amid buoyant growth, to monitor inflation

Dec 9: India's central bank on Friday raised its fiscal year growth forecast on the back of a robust economy and flagged continuing tight monetary policy while it keeps watch over inflation risks.The Reserve Bank of India expects the economy to expand 7% in the current fiscal year from 6.5% after stronger than expected growth in the July-September quarter."The Indian economy presents a picture of resilience and momentum," Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said in a prepared statement. "Growth remains resilient and robust, surprising everyone."At a press conference later in the day, RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra called the upgraded GDP estimate of 7% "conservative". The outlook for inflation, however, remains uncertain, the central bank officials said.That prompted the central bank's six-member monetary policy committee, consisting of three RBI and three external members, to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.50%, for the fifth consecutive meeting, and in line with the unanimous consensus in a Reuters poll. The vote on the repo rate decision was also unanimous.The RBI had raised the repo rate by a total 250 basis points (bps) since May 2022 in efforts to cool surging inflation, which dropped to a four-month low of 4.87% in October, but is expected to remain above the RBI's 4% medium-term target for some time. �Reuters