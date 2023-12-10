Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 December, 2023, 2:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Farmers growing crops using disposed plastic bottles

Published : Sunday, 10 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Desk


A unique initiative of growing crops using disposed plastic bottles has been introduced in Bangladesh recently. Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), one of the leading conglomerates of Bangladesh, has taken the initiative as part of their corporate social responsibility in maintaining environmental sustainability, says a press release.

For Plastic Farming, the disposed plastic bottles are collected from the environment. These plastic bottles are then used to create floating beds to farm by using water hyacinth compost.
The initiative has been implemented amongst the landless farmers in Tungipara, Gopalganj and Pirojpur Districts after researching for almost 2 years.

Officers from Upazila Agricultural Office trained the landless farmers on the techniques of Plastic Farming. There were also other activities that include showing Plastic Farming video tutorials to the villagers and creating a dedicated website.
 
As a result, 2100 farmers from 20 villages were included who put their effort and were able to yield plenty of winter vegetables.

Besides reducing the plastic pollution, the initiators are hopeful that the Plastic Farming will increase the crop production and food safety for the landless farmers further.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Effective guidance thru digital terrain underscored
US stocks, dollar gain after strong jobs data
Md Jamal Uddin receives a global award from the UK
Tight monetary policy is on right track: Banker
Padma Bank launches Bijoy-71 FDR
BKB surpasses targets in 100 day Programme
Bank Asia promotes Anisuzzaman as DMD
Mercantile Bank donates agri machinery at Sindurpur, Feni


Latest News
Israeli airstrikes unrelenting as Gaza safe zone shrinks
133 shops fined for selling onions at higher prices
Adam Tamizi Haque taken to DB office
BNP leaders face extreme human rights violation in jails: Rizvi
Elderly man hacked to death by 'son-in-law' at own house
Families of enforced disappearances cry for justice in Dhaka rally
Countrymen to give befitting reply if BNP tries to create instability: Hasan
A lot to improve in batting: Shanto
BNP leader Khondker Mosharraf at ICU
Former Israeli army chief's son killed in Gaza fighting
Most Read News
Smart Bangladesh aims to use technology to the maximum
Dhaka should give priority to joining BRICS
Barrister Mainul Hosein dies
4 suffer burns in gas cylinder blast at Munshiganj residential building
Appeal filed to cancel Faridpur-3 AL candidate due to dual citizenship
Women empowerment in Bangladesh fulfills Begum Rokeya's dream: PM
Instability in onion market again
Orange Mousse with Orange Cake and Crunch
US, UK, Canada sanction dozens on human rights anniversary
UN reiterates hope for 'free, fair and credible' polls in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft