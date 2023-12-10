Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 December, 2023, 2:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BPSWC to boost MSME competitiveness for sustainable development

Published : Sunday, 10 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Correspondent


To address the challenges of LDC graduation and align with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Bangladesh Private Sector Working Committee (BPSWC) emphasized the imperative need for MSME competitiveness.

The emphasis was given at its 2nd meeting held in the capital's Gulshan Area on Thursday. FBCCI President and Chairman of the BPSWC Mahbubul Alam chaired the meeting, said a press release.
The FBCCI President said that business activity, investment and innovation are the major drivers of productivity, inclusive economic growth and job creation.

He said diversity of the private sector, ranging from micro enterprises to cooperatives to multinationals is enormous.

"For this, we need to extend our strong support on "Making MSMEs Competitive through Intellectual Property (IP) and Innovation," Mahbubul added.

He said the BPSWC may pursue on expediting grants and low-cost loans from development partners and international donor agencies and they are committed to support financially for meeting the trade gap of the poorest and other countries which creates due to Covid 19 Pandemic.

"We are hopeful to get support from our UN Office in Bangladesh in this regard. Gwyn Lewis, the UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh, emphasized the private sector's role in inclusive sustainable development," he added.

Co-chairman of the BPSWC, Ardashir Kabir, acknowledged challenges arising from the pandemic and global conflicts but reaffirmed the committee's commitment to accelerating progress towards their aspirations.

Co-chairman of the BPSWC and President of BEF Ardashir Kabir said, the BPSWC faces challenges because of the complexity and involvement of various parties.

Arifur Rahman Mamun, Deputy Director (SDG Co-ordination Cell) of Prime Minister's Office; Ben Morgan, Development Coordination Officer, UNRC; Farzanah Chowdhury, Committee Member, BEF; Secretary General of FBCCI Md Alamgir; Brigadier General (Retd) Abu Naeem Md Shahidullah, Advisor, FBCCI Safety Council Advisor and BPSWC Member Secretary; Manzoor Ahmed, Trade and Tariff Policy Advisor, FBCCI; Farooq Ahmed, Secretary General, BEF and distinguished representatives from UN, UNICEF, UNDP, UNRC, FAO, ILO and SDG focal point joined the meeting.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Effective guidance thru digital terrain underscored
US stocks, dollar gain after strong jobs data
Md Jamal Uddin receives a global award from the UK
Tight monetary policy is on right track: Banker
Padma Bank launches Bijoy-71 FDR
BKB surpasses targets in 100 day Programme
Bank Asia promotes Anisuzzaman as DMD
Mercantile Bank donates agri machinery at Sindurpur, Feni


Latest News
Israeli airstrikes unrelenting as Gaza safe zone shrinks
133 shops fined for selling onions at higher prices
Adam Tamizi Haque taken to DB office
BNP leaders face extreme human rights violation in jails: Rizvi
Elderly man hacked to death by 'son-in-law' at own house
Families of enforced disappearances cry for justice in Dhaka rally
Countrymen to give befitting reply if BNP tries to create instability: Hasan
A lot to improve in batting: Shanto
BNP leader Khondker Mosharraf at ICU
Former Israeli army chief's son killed in Gaza fighting
Most Read News
Smart Bangladesh aims to use technology to the maximum
Dhaka should give priority to joining BRICS
Barrister Mainul Hosein dies
4 suffer burns in gas cylinder blast at Munshiganj residential building
Appeal filed to cancel Faridpur-3 AL candidate due to dual citizenship
Women empowerment in Bangladesh fulfills Begum Rokeya's dream: PM
Instability in onion market again
Orange Mousse with Orange Cake and Crunch
US, UK, Canada sanction dozens on human rights anniversary
UN reiterates hope for 'free, fair and credible' polls in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft