BPSWC to boost MSME competitiveness for sustainable development

To address the challenges of LDC graduation and align with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Bangladesh Private Sector Working Committee (BPSWC) emphasized the imperative need for MSME competitiveness.The emphasis was given at its 2nd meeting held in the capital's Gulshan Area on Thursday. FBCCI President and Chairman of the BPSWC Mahbubul Alam chaired the meeting, said a press release.The FBCCI President said that business activity, investment and innovation are the major drivers of productivity, inclusive economic growth and job creation.He said diversity of the private sector, ranging from micro enterprises to cooperatives to multinationals is enormous."For this, we need to extend our strong support on "Making MSMEs Competitive through Intellectual Property (IP) and Innovation," Mahbubul added.He said the BPSWC may pursue on expediting grants and low-cost loans from development partners and international donor agencies and they are committed to support financially for meeting the trade gap of the poorest and other countries which creates due to Covid 19 Pandemic."We are hopeful to get support from our UN Office in Bangladesh in this regard. Gwyn Lewis, the UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh, emphasized the private sector's role in inclusive sustainable development," he added.Co-chairman of the BPSWC, Ardashir Kabir, acknowledged challenges arising from the pandemic and global conflicts but reaffirmed the committee's commitment to accelerating progress towards their aspirations.Co-chairman of the BPSWC and President of BEF Ardashir Kabir said, the BPSWC faces challenges because of the complexity and involvement of various parties.Arifur Rahman Mamun, Deputy Director (SDG Co-ordination Cell) of Prime Minister's Office; Ben Morgan, Development Coordination Officer, UNRC; Farzanah Chowdhury, Committee Member, BEF; Secretary General of FBCCI Md Alamgir; Brigadier General (Retd) Abu Naeem Md Shahidullah, Advisor, FBCCI Safety Council Advisor and BPSWC Member Secretary; Manzoor Ahmed, Trade and Tariff Policy Advisor, FBCCI; Farooq Ahmed, Secretary General, BEF and distinguished representatives from UN, UNICEF, UNDP, UNRC, FAO, ILO and SDG focal point joined the meeting.