Growing BD-Saudi ties open new business scopes: DCCI prez

President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), Barrister Sameer Sattar said the recent visit of Saudi Minister for Investment Khaled Al-Faleh to Bangladesh, worked as a milestone in deepening the relationship of both the countries in trade and investment.He said Saudi Arabia has affirmed its commitment to strengthening business ties with Bangladesh in various sectors on this occasion, including food, energy, logistics and manufacturing.He said Bangladesh needs to attract Saudi investments in diverse sectors like infrastructure, energy, and manufacturing to fully leverage this opportunity.The abolition of double taxation agreement between the two nations is a positive step, encouraging Saudi investors to explore the potential investment in Bangladesh Economic Zones and Hi-tech parks.Additionally, collaboration in technology, renewable energy, and healthcare can foster innovation and competitiveness in both countries, said a press statement.He said Saudi Arabia holds a pivotal role as the largest and most significant destination for Bangladeshi migrant workers who are contributing significantly to the development of both nations fostering economic activities in KSA and remittance transfer to Bangladesh.Non-Resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) in Saudi Arabia contribute to around 30 percent of the nation's total remittance. The emerging economy of KSA has created a demand for skilled professionals in various sectors, including engineering, IT services, education and healthcare.Barrister Sattar urges Saudi government to recruit more professionals as Bangladesh has a large pool of talented individuals in these fields, who can contribute to Saudi Arabia's development while simultaneously promoting skilled labor migration and increasing foreign currency inflow.Sameer Sattar moreover believes strengthening cooperation in education, culture, and tourism can play a vital role in expanding the long-term economic partnership.In addition, establishing efficient communication between business chambers and exchanging frequent business delegations can pave the way for new business opportunities.Recently, Sameer Sattar led the ever largest Bangladeshi business delegation to Saudi Arabia to explore more business opportunities.He said the LDC graduation of Bangladesh is going to unveil a new chapter in its economic journey and the KSA with its vast resources and growing economy, stands as a strategic partner to propel smooth economic transformation of Bangladesh.The five-decade-long diplomatic relationship has consistently upheld a longstanding economic and development tie between the two countries, he further said.Bilateral trade with Saudi Arabia reached approximately USD 2 billion in FY2022. Bangladesh is now diversifying export facing LDC graduation in 2026 and becoming a developed nation by 2041.It is also looking g for new markets beyond its traditional partners. In this context, Saudi Arabia emerges as a potentially game-changing market for Bangladesh with immense potential for trade and investment, he pointed out.