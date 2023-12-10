'Authoritarian regimes prefer own interest than the country's'

The changing geopolitical landscape means that the challenge for less developed countries will be aligning the political interests of their ruling regimes with upholding global humanitarian values while also securing maximum global economic benefits, Professor Dr Wahiduddin Mahmud, said on Saturday.Speaking at a public lecture session of the three-day Annual BIDS Conference on Development (ABCD) at a hotel in the capital, he said, "Navigating external economic policies in an increasingly complex global order will not be easy for the less developed countries. Chairman of Policy Research Institute (PRI) Dr Zaidi Sattar chaired the session."A main challenge is how to conduct economic diplomacy so as to have an appropriate balance between the industrialised West and the emerging China bloc, which now includes Russia as well." Wahiduddin Mahmud said.In his lecture titled "Evolving Global Order and Geo-economics: Implications for Less Developed Countries", he said, "The more a regime has legitimacy in the eye of its own people through popular mandate, perhaps the more will be its capacity to achieve such alignment of the country's interests with those of the ruling regime itself."Concomitantly, an authoritarian and repressive regime will feel more constrained to do so," he said, adding, a politically-weak government was also more likely to succumb to the pressures of foreign governments and multinational companies backed by them to accept exploitative economic deals.Highlighting China's loans to developed countries, he said the easy access came with the risk of becoming indebted, which in turn would mean the affected country would be expected to support China in international forums.Wahiduddin said China was trying to offer a development model to the developing world which was a mix of market liberalisation and state control, and in which priority was given to economic growth over the Western concept of democratic values."This China model may appear attractive to developing countries with authoritarian regimes, particularly those with soured relationship with the US and other Western democracies," he said.He noted that less developed countries had higher stakes in their relationships with industrialised democracies, given the numerous advantages - trade preferences, foreign aid and concessional loans, among others.He said the changing geopolitical situation had resulted in global tensions which ultimately impacted less developed countries."The fallout of the West's economic sanctions against Russia in the wake of the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war has been all too visible," he said, adding that its disruptive impact was evident by the domestic inflation stoked by global price spikes, especially in fuel prices."The lesson for these countries is to make contingency plans for meeting such global market crises such as by building adequate foreign reserves," he said.Highlighting the "US-initiated" trade war with China, he said the escalating confrontation meant other countries were hit indirectly through weaker demand for their exports, either through supply chains or in response to weaker global economic growth."It is noteworthy that, in spite of the trade war, the US and China remain the largest trading partners of each other. It is true that some developing countries may take advantage of the diversion of US trade and investment away from China, provided there is enough skills and favourable investment climate," he said.Wahiduddin said neoliberal trade, which focused on trade openness and market orientation since the last 75 years. But the trend of globalisation had slowed in the last couple of years, with reemergence of protectionism and economic nationalism."Many economists however argue that the blame should be put on lack of appropriate compensating measures within the domestic economies of those countries, and not on the liberalisation of import from developing countries," he said.