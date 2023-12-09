Hefazat-e-Islam to hold grand rally on Dec 29 for release of Mamunul Huq

Hefazat-e Islam Bangladesh has announced to hold a grand rally in Dhaka on December 29 to press home its demand for releasing alems including Moulana Mamunul Huq.
The party's secretary general Sajidur Rahman announced the programme from a demonstration at the north gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on Friday afternoon.
Sajidur Rahman said: "We want to see the release of all alems and ulemas including Moulana Mamunul Huq within a short time-frame. Otherwise, people will come to Dhaka on December 29 (Friday) to join the grand rally."
The party's nayebe ameer Mahfuzul Huq threatened that Hefazat-e Islam would launch tougher programmes before the next election if all the alems including Mamunul Huq is not released within the next one week.
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected]
, [email protected]
, [email protected]
, For Online Edition: [email protected]
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE] Developed & Maintenance by i2soft