Hefazat-e-Islam to hold grand rally on Dec 29 for release of Mamunul Huq

Hefazat-e Islam Bangladesh has announced to hold a grand rally in Dhaka on December 29 to press home its demand for releasing alems including Moulana Mamunul Huq.The party's secretary general Sajidur Rahman announced the programme from a demonstration at the north gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on Friday afternoon.Sajidur Rahman said: "We want to see the release of all alems and ulemas including Moulana Mamunul Huq within a short time-frame. Otherwise, people will come to Dhaka on December 29 (Friday) to join the grand rally."The party's nayebe ameer Mahfuzul Huq threatened that Hefazat-e Islam would launch tougher programmes before the next election if all the alems including Mamunul Huq is not released within the next one week.