Saturday, 9 December, 2023, 11:23 AM
Panel of 63,779 polling officials for greater Chattogram finalised

Published : Saturday, 9 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 8: The regional election office of the Election Commission (EC) has finalised a panel of 63,779 polling officials for greater Chattogram including three hill districts, said Muhammad Yunus Ali, Regional Election Officer of Chattogram.

Among the officials include 43,219 for 16 constituencies of Chattogram district; 11,077 for four constituencies of Cox's Bazar; 2,363 for Banderban, 3,576 for Rangamati and 3,544 for Khagrachhari, Yunus Ali said.

He also said 2,023 polling stations and 13,732 polling booths in Chattogram; 556 polling stations including 3,507 booths in Cox's Bazar, 182 stations including 727 booths in Banderban, 213 stations including 1,121 booths in Rangamati and 196 stations including 1,116 polling booths in Khagrachhari are being prepared for conducting the polls.

The training of polling officers under thana and upazila Election Officers will continue from December 19 to January 3.
According to the Election Commission's policy - first or second class officers from government, semi-government, autonomous, semi-autonomous institutions, teachers of government or government-aided colleges or equivalent educational institutions, headmasters of government-aided high schools and Class-I officers of state-owned bank, insurance companies will be the Presiding Officers.

Officers below the rank of the same organization will perform their duties as Assistant Presiding and Polling Officers.

In the past 11th elections, a total of 34,560 officials conducted the polling in 16 constituencies of Chattogram, sources said.

The polling officials include, Presiding Officers, Assistant Presiding Officers, and Polling Officers.

Meanwhile, on November 15, the Election Commission (EC) announced the election schedule of the 12th parliamentary election to be held on January 7, 2024.

According to the election schedule, the last date for submission of nomination papers was November 30 and the scrutiny of nomination papers was held between December 1 and 4.  The deadline for withdrawal of candidature is December 17.

After withdrawal of candidature, the EC will allot symbols to the candidates on December 18 next.

Meanwhile, a total of 63,07,995 voters in 16 constituencies of Chattogram will cast their votes.

"All preparations for holding the general election free and fair have been taken in Chattogram," said Yunus Ali.

Meanwhile, the total number of voters were 56,37, 461 in the past 11th Parliamentary election held in December 30 in 2018.
A total of 6,70,494 voters has been increased for the upcoming general election, Yunus Ali said.

Presently, the total numbers of polling stations now stand at 2,022 in 16 Jatiya Sanshad seats, he added.
In the past 11th general election, the total numbers of polling station were 1,899.

The Election Commission has divided Chattogram into two parts, city and the district. Of them, six constituencies belong to the city and the rest 10 constituencies to district. Dr. Abul Basher Muhammad Fakhruzzaman, Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram has been appointed as the Returning Officer of 10 Constituencies of the district while the Divisional Commissioner Md Tofayel Islam has been appointed Returning Officer for 6 constituencies of the city.

Among the 23 JS seats of greater Chattogram, 16 in Chattogram district, 4 in Cox's Bazar and one each in Khagrachhari; Rangamati and Banderban hill districts.

Meanwhile, the appeal and hearings on the cancellation of those nominations will be held from December 6 to 15. On December 17, the nominations will be withdrawn and the election symbols will be given on December 18.




Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd.
