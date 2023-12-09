PM visits Gopalganj maintaining electoral code of conduct

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returned to Dhaka from a two-day personal trip to Gopalganj, during which she scrupulously made sure not to violate the electoral code of conduct, according to her assistant press secretary."The Prime Minister visited Tungipara and Kotalipara of her home district by following the electoral code of conduct," said PM's assistant press secretary MM Imrul Kayas.Sheikh Hasina, also the President of Bangladesh Awami League, travelled to Gopalganj by her personal car on Thursday afternoon, and didn't fly the national flag on her vehicle during the visit.During her stay in Gopalganj, Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes and offered prayers at the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, soon after reaching Tungipara on Thursday afternoon.The PM also offered doa and Fateha at the mausoleum seeking eternal peace for the departed souls of Bangabandhu and other martyrs of the August 15, 1975 carnage. From the mausoleum, she went to her Tunigipara residence on foot. �UNB