Saturday, 9 December, 2023, 11:23 AM
AL not worried about any sanctions: Quader

Published : Saturday, 9 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Friday said his party is not worried about any sanctions.

"We are moving towards a free, fair and peaceful election under the independent Election Commission as per the constitution. Why should there be a ban here," asked Quader.

He said If any sanction comes, it should be on the BNP. They are the ones doing sabotage, they are attacking. These are obstacles to a fair election. If the US wants to impose sanctions, only the BNP and its allies deserve to be sanctioned."

Quader was speaking at a press briefing at the political office of  AL president at Dhanmondi in the capital on Friday.

He said there is an interest among some to use the garment workers for their own benefit both in the country and abroad.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said, has increased the wages of the workers for the sake of the RMG sector.

The present government is sincere about the interests of the workers in this sector.

"If our party comes to power, it will take steps to enact new labour laws in parliament. There is no need to muddy the water about it," said the AL leader.

Regarding seat sharing with the AL alliance, Quader said, which will happen before the 17th. Then this problem will no longer exist.

Awami League has no independent candidate in 32 seats, he said.

In this context he said, "There is no pressure from Awami League to cancel the nomination here. The Election Commission is taking action according to its code of conduct. The country's judicial system is also independent.  Awami League will not obstruct the final decision. Voter turnout will be better this time."

"No obstruction, threat, sabotage, arson terrorism will be able to obstruct the holding of this election," he declared.
He said election-oriented voters will resist those who come to obstruct the election.

BNP and its allies are not taking part in the election. Still, there is no shortage of enthusiasm about the election. People are preparing to vote spontaneously, he added.

AL Presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Organizing Secretaries BM Mozammel Haque and Sujit Roy Nandi, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, among others, were present at the press briefing.




