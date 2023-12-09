Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 December, 2023, 11:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

No legitimate grounds to warrant economic sanctions against Bangladesh: BGMEA

\'Sanction clause\' in contract that caused uproar deleted

Published : Saturday, 9 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

'Sanction clause' in contract that caused uproar deletedBangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan on Friday said they "do not believe that there is any legitimate ground" for imposing economic sanctions against Bangladesh.

"As far as garment manufacturing is concerned, Bangladesh has made its position to be a responsible manufacturing hub ensuring workplace safety, workers wellbeing, and championing green industrialisation," he said.

The BGMEA chief urged all print, electronic and online media to highlight this clarification through their platforms in the interest of our industry and economy.

In the past two days an additional LC clause regarding sanction has caught significant media attention, Hassan observed.
BGMEA investigated the matter and issued clarification statements.

"We still notice that the issue is being discussed and given attention in the media causing confusion and panic," he said.
BGMEA received official comments from the original buyer and their agent in Bangladesh.

The latest statement from BGMEA aims to further clear this issue, Hassan said, hoping the unnecessary attention, confusion and panic be avoided.

The original buyer, which is a French entity, did not insert this additional clause in its master LC to the Bangladesh agent, he said.

Secondly - the agent transferred its LC to a Bangladeshi garment factory, which was issued by the Standard Chartered Bank Dubai, and the Standard Chartered Bank inserted this additional clause in the LC on their own.

"So no buyer inserted the LC, a private commercial bank did it without being directed by its client," said the BGMEA chief.

Thirdly, he said, the agent confirmed that the SCB Dubai has already removed the alleged clause from the LC and transferred it to the Bangladeshi factory. So the additional clause doesn't exist anymore.

The agent also assured the BGMEA that they will make sure not to insert such clauses in any LC transferred to Bangladeshi suppliers.

"This should end the debate and discussion on the misinterpretation of this additional LC clause," said the BGMEA President.
He appreciated the concerned buyer and the agent for taking prompt action to revise the LC in less than 24 hours.

"We want to make it clear to all the global buyers not to insert such clauses in their LC, and also to advise their banks not to make such unacceptable insertions," Hassan said.

He said they continue to urge the Bangladeshi factories to communicate with their buyers so that such additional clauses are not repeated in any LC. "We also request our member factories not to accept LCs with such clauses."    �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


ADB to provide $400 million to support climate priorities in Bangladesh
Hefazat-e-Islam to hold grand rally on Dec 29 for release of Mamunul Huq
Latest COP28 draft text sets new
BNP to stage human chains on Dec 10: Rizvi
Panel of 63,779 polling officials for greater Chattogram finalised
PM visits Gopalganj maintaining electoral code of conduct
AL not worried about any sanctions: Quader
No legitimate grounds to warrant economic sanctions against Bangladesh: BGMEA


Latest News
PM confers Begum Rokeya Padak 2023 on 5 noted women
Dhaka’s air quality 3rd worst in the world this morning
At least 310 Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip in 24 hrs
4 suffer burns in gas cylinder blast at Munshiganj residential building
Appeal filed to cancel Faridpur-3 AL candidate due to dual citizenship
US, UK, Canada sanction dozens on human rights anniversary
It was not right to publish letter sent to UN in mass media: FM
PM mourns death of Noor Ali's daughter Nadiha
Hamas brutality can't justify 'collective punishment' of Palestinians: UN chief
Putin confirms he will run for president of Russia
Most Read News
13 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
New curriculum a shield for combating future
18 arrested for cheating in primary teacher recruitment test
Medical admission test to be held Feb 9
Awami League not worried about United States’ sanctions: Quader
New Zealand bowled out with 8-run lead
McTominay double delivers big ManU win over Chelsea
Gold worth Tk 35cr seized at Sylhet airport, 4 held
PM mourns death of Noor Ali's daughter Nadiha
Day-2 of Mirpur Test washed away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft