Faridpur-3 JS Seat

Azad seeks scrapping nomination of AL's Shamim over 'dual citizenship'

Published : Saturday, 9 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Independent candidate for Faridpur-3 constituency AK Azad on Friday appealed to the Election Commission to cancel nomination of ruling Awami League's Shamim Haque for the seat, alleging that Shamim holds Netherlands' citizenship.
Lawyer Golam Kibria, filed the appeal on Azad's  behalf.

Kibria said that though his client Azad had earlier filed a written complaint during the nomination selection process, providing information about Shamim's  dual citizenship, the returning officer validated Shamim's nomination paper instead of scrapping Kibria presented evidence including a photocopy of Shamim's Netherlands passport.
The lawyer pointed out that, according to Article 66(2) of the constitution and Article 12(1)(6) of the Representation of the People Order, 1972, Shamim "is not eligible to contest in the general election.

Kibria pointed out that shamim's failure to disclose this information in the affidavit under Section 12(2)(a) of the Representation of the People Order rendered his declaration as incorrect and, therefore  warrants cancellation of his nomination.

Article 66(2)(c) of the constitution stipulates that no person can be elected or be a Member of Parliament if she or he becomes a citizen of a foreign country  or declares allegiance to that country.

The same provision is stipulated  in Article 12(1)(6) of the Representation of the People Order, pointed out Kibria.

District returning officer cancelled the nomination of the Awami League candidate Shammi Ahmed in Barishal-4 constituency due to dual citizenship.




