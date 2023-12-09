Video
AL nominee challenges Jatiya Party leader Chunnu's candidacy for Kishoreganj-3 seat

Published : Saturday, 9 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117

Nasirul Islam Khan, the Awami League nominee for the Kishoreganj-3 parliamentary seat, has filed an application challenging the candidacy of his rival, Jatiya Party candidate Mujibul Haque Chunnu, after appealing against the Election Commission's decision to reject his own nomination.

During the screening process, election officials deemed Chunnu's nomination valid while rejecting Nasirul's nomination papers for his failure to disclose information about a criminal case in his affidavit.

On Friday, Nasirul filed an application against Chunnu's candidature with election officials, citing 'debt default'.

"My nomination was rejected during the screening process. The next day on Dec 5, I appealed against the decision. Today, I filed a petition seeking the cancellation of Jatiya Party candidate Chunnu's candidature for defaulting on a loan."

In the petition, Nasirul alleged that Chunnu, who served as a guarantor for a Tk 57 million loan from Rupali Bank's Purana Paltan corporate branch, has been in default for an extended period. He argued that Chunnu's nomination is consequently voidable under the law.

Nasirul also claimed that Chunnu submitted concealed information about a CIB report in his nomination papers and called for an investigation into the matter.

Chunnu, the incumbent representative of Kishoreganj-3, is running for re-election after winning the seat in the last parliamentary elections.    �bdnews24.com




