267 arson attacks reported since Oct 28: Fire Service

Published : Saturday, 9 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent


The Fire Service and Civil Defence said that 267 arson attacks took place till 6:00 am on Friday during the 20 days of blockades and 2 days of hartals called by the BNP-Jamaat and like-minded opposition parties since the end of October 28th.

Warehouse Inspector Anwarul Islam of the Fire Service confirmed the news at a press release and said that in the last one and a half months, 263 vehicles and 15 structures were damaged in arson attacks.  
Among the vehicles, 162 were buses, 44 trucks, 23 covered vans, eight motorcycles, and 26 other vehicles were lit.

An arson attack was reported between 6 am on Thursday till 6 am on Friday during the second day of the latest road, rail, and waterways blockade called by the opposition parties.  

The arson attack was carried out in Dhaka's Shahbagh area at 1:35 pm on Thursday, said Warehouse Inspector Anwarul Islam of the Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters (media cell).




