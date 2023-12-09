431 aspirants appeal against scrapping of nomination

A total of 431aspirants appealed to the Election Commission (EC) in four days until Friday against scrapping of their nomination papers by returning officers.
Of them 93 people appealed on Friday. Today (Saturday) is the last day for appeals. The EC will hear the appeals from Sunday.
Out of 2,716 nomination papers filed for 300 constituencies, the Election Commission scrapped nomination papers of 731 aspirants. The 12th national election is scheduled for 7 January.
