34kg gold worth Tk 35cr seized at Sylhet airport Four people detained

SYLHET, Dec 8: Customs intelligence in a drive recovered around 34kg gold, worth around Tk 35 crore, from an aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines at Sylhet MAG Osmani International Airport on Friday morning.Four people have, so far, been detained for interrogation in this connection.Osmani Airport Customs Assistant Commissioner Sajedul Karim said acting on a tip-off National Security Intelligence, Customs and Excise Intelligence conducted a joint operation.They searched the Dhaka-bound Bangladesh Biman flight BG-248 from Dubai, which landed at Osmani Airport from Dubai around 8:50am on Friday. Later, they recovered gold concealed under the seats of the plane.The official said among the recovered gold, 280 were gold bars, weight is 32 kg 760 grams, six were gold coated eggs, weighing 1 kg 591 grams.The market value of the seized gold is worth about Tk 35 crore, he said, adding that legal procedure in this connection is under process.