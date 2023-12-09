Video
Islami Andolan demands cancellation of poll schedule

Published : Saturday, 9 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130
Staff Correspondent

Islami Andolan Bangladesh on Friday called for the cancellation of the election schedule for the 12th general election and the release of all opposition activists currently in jail.

The party presidium member Mosaddek Billah Madani made the call before a protest march brought out from the north gate of Baitul Mokaram after Juma prayer.  
Mosaddek Billah Madani said, "The 12th general election schedule must be cancelled, people does not want to see any fabricated election like 2014 and 2018."

"If the government cares about our demand, we will give our blood to realize the demand. There will be fighting; we do not care about bloodshed, and it will lead the country to a civil war," he added.  

Mosaddek said, "In any way, the Islami Andolan Bangladesh will resist the elections scheduled for January 7th."

Mentioning the Jatiya Party as a poison of the country, Madani said that in 2014 and in 2018, the party had participated in the elections. They are not caring about people's rights; they are doing politics for their personal interest.  

"A meeting took place between the Awami League and Jatiya Party where the Jatiya Party wants 72 constitutional seats, but the government said it cannot give more than 20. This kind of bargaining for votes is going on in the country," he added.

He also said that many Hafizes are being sold for money in this election, but the Islamic movement will stay with the people of the country.




