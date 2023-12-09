RAB arrests seven more for political violence, sabotage

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Thursday arrested seven more people, including BNP leaders and activists, from different parts of the country in connection with their alleged involvement in vandalism, arson and sabotage during the nationwide blockade and shutdown, called by BNP and other like-minded opposition parties.Md Shakhawat Islam, Convenor of Narayanganj Metropolitan Swechasebak Dal, and Md Gias Uddin, Convenor of Uttar Madarsha union Jubo Dal of Chattogram, were among the arrestees.They were arrested from Dhaka's Sutrapur and Chattogram's Hathazari area, respectively. Five others were arrested from different parts of the country, said RAB Headquarters Legal and Media Wing Assistant Director ASP Al Amin.So far, RAB has arrested a total of 847 people in connection with violence and sabotage in different parts of the country, including the attack and sabotage on October 28.Meanwhile, 418 RAB patrol teams, including 126 in the capital, have been deployed across the country in order to prevent violence and vandalism and to maintain the law and order situation.