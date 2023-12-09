Video
30-year-old man’s body recovered in Jashore

Published : Saturday, 9 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

A 30-year-old man's body was recovered from Khanpur union at Manirampur upazila of Jashore on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Jahangir Alam, son of former member of Kulatia Union Parishad (UP) Nurul Islam of the upazila.
Manirampur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Moniruzzaman confirmed the matter.
The victim's father-in-law, Mafizur Rahman, a member of Khanpur UP, said he had a conversation with Jahangir over his mobile phone around 1:30am on Friday when he was on the way home from Dhaka by bus.

Jahangir could not be reached over the phone despite repeated attempts since the morning, he said.

Being informed by the locals in the morning, they found the body lying by Satnal Jhora Bridge under the Khanpur UP, the father-in-law said.    

The body was sent to the Jashore General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said the OC. �UNB

No injury marks were spotted on the body. The exact reason behind the death will be known after getting the autopsy report, he added. UNB



