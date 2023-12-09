Video
JU students demand justice for Rubel, Selfie Paribahan route permit to be revoked

Published : Saturday, 9 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
JU Correspondent

The current and former students of Jahangirnagar University (JU) on Friday demanded justice for the culprits and the cancellation of Selfie Paribanhan's route permit following the death of a former student who was hit by a bus of the same transport company.

Some 50 students formed a human chain at around 11:00am in front of the main entrance of the university adjacent to the Dhaka-Aricha Highway.

Rubel Parvez, a former JU economics student and also recommended education cadre for the 41st BCS exams, was killed in Dhaka when two 'Selfie Paribahan' buses attempted to overtake each other.
 
However, questioning the licenses of the bus drivers of the Selfie Paribahan, Sabina Yasmin, a former student and senate member of the university, said at the human chain, "We doubt whether the drivers of Selfie Paribahan have a license or not.

Authorities must prosecute this planned murder of Rubel. Bus services will have to be halted until justice is served."

The death of Rubel as irreparable for his family, Sahabuddin, a former JU student, said, "Rubel's death cannot be fulfilled by any compensation.  

But considering the current circumstances, all the compensation for his family will have to be borne by Selfie Paribahan and its route permits should be revoked."

The speakers also warned at the human chain that the protest program will continue until the demands are met.

Earlier, the university students seized a total of 25 Selfie buses plying on the Dhaka-Aricha highway as a part of the protest.




