Saturday, 9 December, 2023, 11:21 AM
latest
Home City News

4 services of rapid digitization under MyGov platform launched

Published : Saturday, 9 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

Digitization of four services of National Institute of Mass- communication as part of the rapid digitization activities under the government's 'MyGov' platform has been inaugurated.

Organized by the National Institute of Mass-communication and the technical support services of Aspire to Innovate-a2i have been launched on this digital platform.

Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Md. Humayun Kabir Khandaker inaugurated the digitized services as chief guest at a day-long workshop on 'Unlocking National Institute of Mass-communication Services on MyGov Platform' on Thursday.

Director General of National Institute of Mass- communication (Additional Secretary) Nurun Nahar Hena presided over the workshop and a2i&#39;s Joint Project Director (Joint Secretary) Mollah Mizanur Rahman was present as special guest. The four services of the National Institute of Mass-communication launched on MyGov are- application for media training, certification of trainees of National Institute of Mass-communication, application for rent of premises of National Institute of Mass-communication and online registration. As the chief guest, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Md. Humayun Kabir Khandaker stated that the government wants to provide hassle-free services to the citizens.




