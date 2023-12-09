4 services of rapid digitization under MyGov platform launched

Digitization of four services of National Institute of Mass- communication as part of the rapid digitization activities under the government's 'MyGov' platform has been inaugurated.Organized by the National Institute of Mass-communication and the technical support services of Aspire to Innovate-a2i have been launched on this digital platform.Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Md. Humayun Kabir Khandaker inaugurated the digitized services as chief guest at a day-long workshop on 'Unlocking National Institute of Mass-communication Services on MyGov Platform' on Thursday.Director General of National Institute of Mass- communication (Additional Secretary) Nurun Nahar Hena presided over the workshop and a2i's Joint Project Director (Joint Secretary) Mollah Mizanur Rahman was present as special guest. The four services of the National Institute of Mass-communication launched on MyGov are- application for media training, certification of trainees of National Institute of Mass-communication, application for rent of premises of National Institute of Mass-communication and online registration. As the chief guest, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Md. Humayun Kabir Khandaker stated that the government wants to provide hassle-free services to the citizens.