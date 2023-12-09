Land Secy urges to protect two-crop land to ensure food security

In a call to action, Land Secretary Khalilur Rahman said on Thursday that the importance of safeguarding two-crop land, urging the public to contribute to this effort.He assured that the government is fully committed to protecting these lands as a crucial measure to ensure food security in the country. He also highlighted the initiation of necessary initiatives aimed at preserving and securing two-crop lands.The land ministry is working sincerely on geological changes due to climate change, he added.While addressing a workshop titled 'Climate Change and Climate Change Risks in Bangladesh and Global Perspective' in the ministry conference room at Secretariat, the secretary made the urge.Among others, ministry's Additional Secretary Md. Abbas Uddin and Deputy Secretary (DS) ATM Azharul Islam were present as speakers at the workshop moderated by DS Ishrat Farzana.Officials of the ministry and other authorities under the ministry participated in the workshop.The workshop discussed the causes of climate change, risks and effects of climate change, measures to be taken to deal with the risks, and recommendations of the ministry to adopt an adaptation action plan.Khalilur Rahman also said that the land zoning project is working to prepare the Mouza-based digital zoning map in entire Bangladesh. Besides, the 'Bangladesh Digital Survey' programme is working in six areas under the EDLMS project with Korean financial and technical support for digital land surveying.As a result of the implementation of all these works, the ministry is ensuring modern services in land management on the one hand, as well as helping the government to present accurate information on climate change, the secretary opined.The ministry is working on finalizing the draft of 'Land Ownership and Use Act, 2023' aimed at protecting agricultural land, limiting non-agricultural land, food security, and reducing the harmful effects of climate change.He further said Bangladesh has won the Global Center on Adaptation Award at the ongoing climate change conference (COP28) in Dubai in recognition of the success of the government's work in combating climate change.