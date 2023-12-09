Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 December, 2023, 11:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Land Secy urges to protect two-crop land to ensure food security

Published : Saturday, 9 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Staff Correspondent

In a call to action, Land Secretary Khalilur Rahman said on Thursday that the importance of safeguarding two-crop land, urging the public to contribute to this effort.

He assured that the government is fully committed to protecting these lands as a crucial measure to ensure food security in the country. He also highlighted the initiation of necessary initiatives aimed at preserving and securing two-crop lands.

The land ministry is working sincerely on geological changes due to climate change, he added.

While addressing a workshop titled 'Climate Change and Climate Change Risks in Bangladesh and Global Perspective' in the ministry conference room at Secretariat, the secretary made the urge.

Among others, ministry's Additional Secretary Md. Abbas Uddin and Deputy Secretary (DS) ATM Azharul Islam were present as speakers at the workshop moderated by DS Ishrat Farzana.

Officials of the ministry and other authorities under the ministry participated in the workshop.

The workshop discussed the causes of climate change, risks and effects of climate change, measures to be taken to deal with the risks, and recommendations of the ministry to adopt an adaptation action plan.

Khalilur Rahman also said that the land zoning project is working to prepare the Mouza-based digital zoning map in entire Bangladesh. Besides, the 'Bangladesh Digital Survey' programme is working in six areas under the EDLMS project with Korean financial and technical support for digital land surveying.

As a result of the implementation of all these works, the ministry is ensuring modern services in land management on the one hand, as well as helping the government to present accurate information on climate change, the secretary opined.

The ministry is working on finalizing the draft of 'Land Ownership and Use Act, 2023' aimed at protecting agricultural land, limiting non-agricultural land, food security, and reducing the harmful effects of climate change.

He further said Bangladesh has won the Global Center on Adaptation Award at the ongoing climate change conference (COP28) in Dubai in recognition of the success of the government's work in combating climate change.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


30-year-old man’s body recovered in Jashore
JU students demand justice for Rubel, Selfie Paribahan route permit to be revoked
74 pc university admission seekers suffer from depression: Study
4 services of rapid digitization under MyGov platform launched
Land Secy urges to protect two-crop land to ensure food security
Conspiracy is being hatched to create troubles on Human Rights Day: Hasan
Death anniv
Begum Rokeya Day today


Latest News
PM confers Begum Rokeya Padak 2023 on 5 noted women
Dhaka’s air quality 3rd worst in the world this morning
At least 310 Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip in 24 hrs
4 suffer burns in gas cylinder blast at Munshiganj residential building
Appeal filed to cancel Faridpur-3 AL candidate due to dual citizenship
US, UK, Canada sanction dozens on human rights anniversary
It was not right to publish letter sent to UN in mass media: FM
PM mourns death of Noor Ali's daughter Nadiha
Hamas brutality can't justify 'collective punishment' of Palestinians: UN chief
Putin confirms he will run for president of Russia
Most Read News
13 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
New curriculum a shield for combating future
18 arrested for cheating in primary teacher recruitment test
Medical admission test to be held Feb 9
Awami League not worried about United States’ sanctions: Quader
New Zealand bowled out with 8-run lead
McTominay double delivers big ManU win over Chelsea
Gold worth Tk 35cr seized at Sylhet airport, 4 held
PM mourns death of Noor Ali's daughter Nadiha
Day-2 of Mirpur Test washed away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft