Saturday, 9 December, 2023, 11:20 AM
Home Editorial

Eliminate brokers in deploying migrants abroad   

Published : Saturday, 9 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137
Letter To the Editor

Dear sir,

From the perspective of the World Bank, Bangladesh has been ranked the 7th highest recipient of remittances in the world, with an approximately $22.1 billion in 2021 which is the third highest in South Asia. These remittance fighters act as a driving force to facilitate our socioeconomic status.

In the flashbacks, a remittance fighter is indebted abroad to the brokers instead of selling or mortgage father's land or wife's necklace. Most of the time, the brokers are used to cheating on these people who had the ambition to go abroad to reduce his family daily crises. After reaching abroad, the remittance fighter can soon realize that the tenure of the visa is so short, like a tourist visa, and instantly the sky falls on his head to recall the present family crisis in Bangladesh.

Then he starts to work breaking the laws of the foreign country and is also sentenced by the cops of that country. For this reason, the reputation of our country is bad. This unfortunate story is manufactured by the brokers. Hasn't the time come to take steps against these persons? Why does the government still remain silent?

The government has started the whole process of digitalization; I appreciate it, but it needs to enhance the citizens' awareness and the authorities concerned. Again, we need to implement punishment against brokers who participated in these activities.  

Sheikh Saymon Parves Himel,
Student of the Pharmacy Department,
Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University



Eliminate brokers in deploying migrants abroad   
