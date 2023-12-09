Trade deficit falls despite global turmoil

The recent revelation from Bangladesh Bank paints a optimistic picture, a staggering reduction of over 60 percent in the trade deficit during the initial four months (July-October) of fiscal year 2023-24. This dip, however, unfolds against a backdrop of global turmoil sparked by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, a storm that has significantly impacted the country's foreign exchange reserves.The consequent intervention by the central bank, involving the sale of dollars from reserves to stabilize the market, has led to a steady depletion of these reserves. The urgency to balance the current account, a crucial marker of a nation's financial autonomy, is evident. A surplus implies self-sufficiency, while a deficit necessitates external borrowing, painting a precarious economic picture.Bangladesh Bank's efforts to curtail imports in response to the dollar crisis have yielded tangible results. Reviewing the Central Bank's data reveals a commendable reduction in the goods trade deficit, plummeting by 60.42 percent to $3.8 billion compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year.Scrutiny in the issuance of Letters of Credit (LCs) has notably curbed money laundering via over-invoicing, resulting in a reduction in overall LC openings. Though the total volume of imported goods hasn't significantly decreased compared to the previous fiscal year, the July-October period witnessed a notable 20.54 percent decline, amounting to $2,269 million.Conversely, export earnings during the same timeframe witnessed a 3.61 percent rise, reaching $1,646 million. This commendable performance drove the overall goods trade deficit down to $3.81 billion.While fiscal year 2022-23 concluded with a trade deficit of $1,715 million, preceding fiscal years showcased staggering deficits, hitting $3,325 billion in 2021-22.However, a glimmer of hope shines through in the balance of the current account of foreign transactions (Balance of Payments). During July-October, a surplus of $23.30 million emerged as a significant shift from a deficit of $449 million during the same period of last fiscal year, indicating positive strides in economic stabilization.Yet, challenges linger, notably in the service sector, where the trade deficit soared to $1.7 billion compared to $138 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year.The overall balance of trade displayed fluctuations, with a $3.84 billion deficit during July-October, a slight decrease from the previous fiscal year's $4.7 billion deficit for the same period.Bankers attribute traders' challenges to the central bank's stringent measures, including the mandate for 100 percent margins on certain import products. However, these measures also seem to have played a role in curtailing money laundering practices.In conclusion, Bangladesh's strides in curbing the trade deficit amid global upheaval are commendable. Sustaining this momentum necessitates adaptive economic policies that facilitate trade while guarding against financial vulnerabilities. Continuous vigilance and policy adaptability remain imperative in navigating the ongoing global economic uncertainties.