Smart Bangladesh aims to use technology to the maximum

Smart Bangladesh is an enterprise led by the present Government of Bangladesh headed by Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina aiming to transform Bangladesh into a technologically advanced and sustainable society.Smart Bangladesh envisions the growth of smart cities, smart agriculture, smart healthcare, smart education, smart energy, smart governance, and smart institutions building on the foundation of the Digital Bangladesh initiative with the ultimate goal of creating a more prosperous, equitable, and sustainable future for the people of Bangladesh. It might also entail the adoption of new technology to boost residents' quality of life while also increasing government and other organizations' productivity and effectiveness.The concepts of Digital Bangladesh and Smart Bangladesh are distinct from one another and have different consequences and goals. While Digital Bangladesh has made great strides in digitizing a number of sectors, Smart Bangladesh goes a step further by utilizing cutting-edge technologies to build a more intelligent and sustainable society.The idea of 'Smart Bangladesh' is an advanced stage of development of 'Digital Bangladesh', a march of progress in our national development.When the term "Digital Bangladesh" was first used in the country, the majority of people laughed and made jokes about it, claiming it would never actually happen. However, it did through the worthy leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her son SajeebWazed Joy. And now, with the introduction of the "Smart Bangladesh" concept, the current government hopes to take the economy to the next level. Beyond digitalization, the goal is to leverage technology to raise living standards and promote sustainable development.In 2008, Deshrotno Sheikh Hasina, the longest-serving Prime Minister of Bangladesh, expressed a strong appeal for a comprehensive digitalization program that she called "Digital Bangladesh." This was prior to her term beginning. She had a sharp view of the invisible. Thirteen years later, against all odds, a once underprivileged nation transformed into a middle-income economy backed by technology. Standing at a turning point in December 2022, Sheikh Hasina unveiled the concept 'Smart Bangladesh', a smart-country initiative to navigate the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Policymakers in Bangladesh must embrace the concept in order to accomplish this new vision.The government of Bangladesh has been taking various initiatives to make this vision a reality, such as promoting the use of technology in education, healthcare, agriculture, and various other sectors. The goal is to improve the standard of living for the citizens of Bangladesh and make the country a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.The goal of the government of Bangladesh's Smart Bangladesh initiative is to create a more intelligent, sustainable, and technologically equipped nation. It aspires to use technology to its fullest potential in order to raise everyone's standard of living, open up new business opportunities, and promote sustainable growth. By building Smart Citizens, Smart Economy, Smart Society, and Smart Government by 2041, it will be possible to build a Smart Bangladesh. A bold strategy is outlined in the "Smart Bangladesh Vision 2041" to make the nation an affluent, middle-income country with a booming economy and top-notch infrastructure. The government intends to make significant investments in economic growth, health care, and education in order to realize this ambition.Additionally, it aspires to increase employment and raise living standards for all Bangladeshis. The government is certain that these investments would be profitable in the long run and Bangladesh will emerge as a role model for other emerging nations. To make Bangladesh "Smart Bangladesh," the government of Sheikh Hasina has established four pillars: Smart Citizen, Smart Economy, Smart Government and Smart Society.The government recently announced plans to create a "Smart Bangladesh" based on a stronger economy, more sophisticated technology, and increased knowledge by the year 2041. This most recent action is unquestionably a bigger and better step meant to advance the nation after experiencing accomplishment in developing "Digital Bangladesh." In Bangladesh, there are less natural or mineral resources. Therefore, instead of using natural resources in a large quantity, Smart Bangladesh will be developed through a mix of a skilled generation, a consistent supply of power, and high-speed internet.The government has set a goal for the construction of "Smart Cities" and "Smart Villages" during that time frame as part of realizing "Vision-2041," which aims to transform the nation into a developed one. Smart cities include things like smart transportation systems, energy-efficient buildings, and integrated waste management systems. These initiatives aim to create sustainable and livable cities that can provide better services to their citizens.After successfully implementing "Vision 2021" and creating "Digital Bangladesh," the current Government is now working to create ultramodern power grids, a green economy and skill set, recognize freelancing as a profession, and develop urban areas in order to create an innovative "Smart Bangladesh" with a merit-based economy by 2041.Smart Bangladesh is not just a vision, but a reality that is rapidly taking shape. The country's progress towards becoming a technologically advanced and sustainable nation is a testament to its commitment to growth and development. With continued investment in technology, education, and innovation, Bangladesh is poised to become a leader in the global economy. In building Smart Bangladesh the present government aims to establish Bangladesh as a knowledge-based economy and innovative nation. The government also undertakes self-employment-based training activities under the Digital Inclusion for Venerable Exceptions (DIVE) initiative to build an inclusive digital society and bring backward marginalized people into the mainstream of development.Citizens should gain from "Smart Bangladesh" in a number of ways. It will increase residents' access to information and services, boost financial inclusion, and give them access to high-speed internet and government services. Through the use of technology, it will make conducting business easier for companies and give them access to new markets and clients. Additionally, the growth of the IT sector will open up new job and business prospects. Bangladesh should carefully plan and manage its budgetary allocation as it is essential for advancing the nation to a new position. Bangladesh's focus has recently shifted to the technology sector, which is the driving force behind the transformation into Smart Bangladesh.The writer is a Lecturer, Department of English, Noakhali Science & Technology University