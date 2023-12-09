Video
Santhia freed today

Published : Saturday, 9 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondent

SANTHIA, PABNA, Dec 8: Santhia Upazila of the district was freed from Pakistani occupation forces on December 9.

On December 8 in 1971, all freedom fighters (FFs) of Santhia gathered together and started fighting with the occupation forces at Panhwim Nandanpur,  2 kilometre away from Santhia Safar.

In the face of strong attack by FFs, the Pakistani forces became compelled to get back. But  the next day, they took huge preparation and started to come to attack again.

But their last attack attempt was sensed by FFs. Later on, FFs bombed the bridge in the middle of Nandanpur-Jourgachha area of the Santhia-Madhabpur road, and took possession accordingly.
 
The occupation forces fled away again, and Santhia became freed.

On December 9, FFs gathered on Santhia Upazila Chattar and by raising flag of independent Bangladesh they declared Santhia free of enemy.

Santhia Upazila Muktijoddha Sangsad and Muktijodha Sontan Command organised different programmes to mark the day.



