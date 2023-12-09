Road mishaps claim nine lives in six dists

Nine people including three women have been killed and several others injured in separate road accidents in six districts- Jamalpur, Jhalakati, Barishal, Natore, Chattogram and Bogura, in two days.JAMALPUR: A bank official was killed after being hit by a truck in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.The accident took place at Binander Para Junction on the Jamalpur-Tangail regional highway of the upazila at around 7:30 pm.The deceased was identified as Anisur Rahman Anis, 37, son of Altaf Hossain, hailed from Kaidola Shahbajpur Village under Sadar Upazila. He was the manager of Agrani Bank Limited at Jamtali Bazar Branch.According to police and local sources, Anisur Rahman was returning home from his office riding on a motorcycle in the evening. On the way, a speedy truck from Jamalpur ran over him at Binander Para intersection. He died on the spot.Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body from the scene.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jamalpur Sadar Police Station (PS) Mohabbat Kabir confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.NALCHHITY, JHALAKATI: Three people including a woman were killed after a bus hit a human-hauler in Nalchhity Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.The accident took place in Dapdapia Zero Point area of the upazila at around 5 pm.One of the deceased was identified as Belal.Eyewitnesses said a bus of 'Bepari Paribahan' hit a human-hauler coming from the opposite direction in Dapdapia Zero Point area of the upazila in the afternoon, which left its two passengers dead on the spot and several others injured.Later on, an injured woman succumbed to her injuries on the way to a local hospital.Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Jhalakati Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.Nalchhity PS OC Murad Ali confirmed the incident, adding that the bodies would be handed over to the deceased's families after autopsies and legal action would be taken in this regard.BARISHAL: Two people were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Babuganj Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.The accident took place in Kalasgram area on the Dhaka-Barishal highway of the upazila at around 6 am.The deceased were identified as Md Sentu Hawlader, 32, son of Altaf Hawlader, a resident of Chhoy Mile area; and Moti Lal Das, 50, son of Jashodha Jibon Lal Das, a resident of Rahmatpur area in the upazila.Quoting locals, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Airport PS Md Abdus Salam said a Mahendra (local vehicle) with passengers on its board was heading towards Rupatali Bus Terminal in Barishal City from Rahmatpur Bridge area of Babuganj Upazila at around 5:45 am.On the way, a bus of 'Chaklader Paribahan' hit the Mahendra from behind in Kalasgram area on the Dhaka-Barishal highway of the upazila at around 6 am, which left three persons including its driver Moti Lal Das seriously injured.Locals rescued the injured and took them to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared Sentu Hawlader and Moti Lal Das dead.Another injured person is currently undergoing treatment at the SBMCH.Being informed, police recovered the bodies, the SI added.However, the law enforcers have seized the killer bus and arrested its driver.Airport PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Lokman Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A female school teacher, who was injured in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district, succumbed to her injuries at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Thursday morning.The deceased was identified as Mst Jamina Khatun, 38, wife of Murad Ali of Telo Village under Chandai Union in Baraigram Upazila of Natore and the mother of two children. She was also an assistant teacher of Telo Government Primary School in the area.Head Teacher of Telo Government Primary School Abdul Khaleq Jaman said Jamina Khatun along with her husband was returning the house from a bank at Rajapur after withdrawing money on Monday riding on a motorcycle. On the way, the motorcycle fell on the road after losing its control over the steering at Gopalpur Syed intersection, which left Jamina critically injured.Injured Jamina was then rescued and taken to a local clinic, where the on-duty doctor referred her to the RMCH following her deteriorated condition.Later on, she succumbed to her injuries at the RMCH on Thursday morning while undergoing treatment there, the head teacher added.CHATTOGRAM: A woman was killed when a police microbus carrying an accused hit her on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Mirsarai Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.The deceased was identified as Firoza Begum, 54, wife of Enamul Haque, a resident of Bhuiyan Village under Ichhakhali Union of the upazila.Witnesses said the accident occurred at noon when a speedy microbus knocked her down while she was crossing the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Thakurdighi area of the upazila, leaving her critically injured.Later on, the woman, who was going to Upazila Health Complex for treatment, succumbed to her injuries on the way to a hospital.Being informed, police recovered the body.Sohel Sarkar, in-charge of Jorarganj Highway PS, confirmed the incident, adding that the body was brought to the PS and it would be handed over to the deceased's family members after completing legal procedures.BOGURA: A fire service man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Dupchanchia Upazila of the district on Wednesday.The accident took place in Pakrail area on the Dupchanchia-Akkelpur road of the upazila in the morning.The deceased was identified as Jewel Hossain, 31, son of Ismail Hossain, hailed from Biharpur Village under Akkelpur Upazila in Joypurhat District.It was known that Jewel was going to his office at Kahaloo Fire Service and Civil Defence Station riding on a motorcycle from the house in the morning. On the way, he lost control over the steering of his motorcycle at Pakrail and fell on the road. At that time, another motorcycle ran over his head.Later on, locals rescued Jewel with serious injuries and rushed to Dupchanchia Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.Being informed, police recovered the body.Dupchanchia PS OC Sanatan Chandra Sarkar confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.