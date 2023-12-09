Video
Saturday, 9 December, 2023, 11:19 AM
Home Countryside

Pirojpur Freedom Day celebrated

Published : Saturday, 9 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, Dec 8: Pirojpur Freedom Day was celebrated in the district in a befitting manner on Friday.

District administration organized different programmes including holding discussion meeting and bringing out colourful rally to celebrate the day, along with freedom fighters (FFs) and government officials, professional groups and socio-cultural organizations.  

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammed Jahedur Rahman, Additional DC (General) Madhabi Roy, Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Shafir Rahman, and Civil Surgeon Dr Md Hasnat Yousuf Zaki placed wreaths at the monument of Vhagirothi Chattar in the town.

Muktijodda Sangshad, Zilla Parishad,  Pirojpur Miiunicipality,  Pirojpur Press Club public representatives, and political parties  also paid floral tribute to the monument.

A colourful rally was brought from the DC Office premises, and it paraded main streets of the town. A guard of honour was given by the DC and SP to FFs.

The discussion meeting was organized in the DC office conference room. It was chaired by the DC.




