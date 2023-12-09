Two ‘commit suicide’ in Lalmonirhat, Rajshahi

A pregnant woman and a teenage boy allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Lalmonirhat and Rajshahi, on Thursday.LALMONIRHAT: A pregnant woman reported committed suicide after jumping under a train in Hatibandha Upazila of the district on Thursday out of huff with her husband.The incident took place on the Lalmonirhat-Burimari railway line in Borokhata Hafez Saheber Mazar area of the upazila at noon.The deceased was identified as Amena Khatun, 23, wife of Rokon Uddin, a resident of Dakalibanda area under Tongbhanga Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Nurul Islam of Jummapar area under Gaddimari Union. Amena was also five-month pregnant.The deceased's family sources said Amena Khatun and Rokon Uddin had often been locked into altercations over various issues since their marriage.Following this, Amena Khatun jumped under a Parbatipur-bound local train from Burimari on the Lalmonirhat-Burimari railway line in Borokhata Hafez Saheber Mazar area at noon. She died on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body.Officer-in-Charge of Railway Police Station (PS) in Lalmonirhat Ferdaus Hossain confirmed the incident.BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A teenage boy reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Bagha Upazila of the district on Thursday morning out of huff with his father as he did not get the permission to join in a Tablighi Jamaat.The deceased was identified as Sabbir Hossain, 17, son of Hezbullah alias Abdullah, a resident of Maliandah of Pankura area in the upazila. He participated in the SSC examinations from Jotkadirpur High School this year, but failed in a subject.It was known that Sabbir demanded money from his father to join a Tablighi Jamaat on Wednesday night. As the father refused to give him the money and did not gave permission to go there, Sabbir hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house early in the morning.Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without as autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.Sub-Inspector of Bagha PS Saiful Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.