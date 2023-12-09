Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 December, 2023, 11:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

College student found dead at Bhanga

Published : Saturday, 9 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondent


BHANGA, FARIDPUR, Dec 8: Police recovered the body of a college student in Bhanga Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The body was recovered from the link road below the Kumar River Bridge on the Dhaka-Barishal highway of the upazila at around 9 am.
The deceased was identified as Saurav Malo, 21, son of Swapan Malo, a resident of Majhikanda Village under Nagarkanda Upazila in the district. He was a degree first year student of Nagarkanda College in Faridpur.

The deceased's father Swapan Malo said, "Saurav went to Dhaka on December 5. From there, he left for home on Thursday afternoon. At around 6:30 pm, he informed his mother over mobile phone that he was coming home riding by an auto-rickshaw after reaching Bhanga."

But they got worried when he did not reach home till 10 pm on Thursday and informed the matter to Bhanga Police Station (PS) after searching him, The deceased's father Swapan Malo added.

Later on, local people of Bhanga Bazar area spotted the body of Saurav on the under-construction road below the Kumar River at around 7 am on Friday and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore injury marks on its head.

Officer-in-Charge of Bhanga Police Station Md Ziaurul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and legal action would be taken.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Santhia freed today
Road mishaps claim nine lives in six dists
Pirojpur Freedom Day celebrated
Two ‘commit suicide’ in Lalmonirhat, Rajshahi
College student found dead at Bhanga
Robbers kill night guard,  Tk 3cr gold loot from Noakhali shops
43 illegal brickfields threaten environment at Ramgati
Two hanging bodies found in Chattogram, Rajshahi


Latest News
PM confers Begum Rokeya Padak 2023 on 5 noted women
Dhaka’s air quality 3rd worst in the world this morning
At least 310 Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip in 24 hrs
4 suffer burns in gas cylinder blast at Munshiganj residential building
Appeal filed to cancel Faridpur-3 AL candidate due to dual citizenship
US, UK, Canada sanction dozens on human rights anniversary
It was not right to publish letter sent to UN in mass media: FM
PM mourns death of Noor Ali's daughter Nadiha
Hamas brutality can't justify 'collective punishment' of Palestinians: UN chief
Putin confirms he will run for president of Russia
Most Read News
13 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
New curriculum a shield for combating future
18 arrested for cheating in primary teacher recruitment test
Medical admission test to be held Feb 9
Awami League not worried about United States’ sanctions: Quader
New Zealand bowled out with 8-run lead
McTominay double delivers big ManU win over Chelsea
Gold worth Tk 35cr seized at Sylhet airport, 4 held
PM mourns death of Noor Ali's daughter Nadiha
Day-2 of Mirpur Test washed away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft