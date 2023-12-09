College student found dead at Bhanga

BHANGA, FARIDPUR, Dec 8: Police recovered the body of a college student in Bhanga Upazila of the district on Friday morning.The body was recovered from the link road below the Kumar River Bridge on the Dhaka-Barishal highway of the upazila at around 9 am.The deceased was identified as Saurav Malo, 21, son of Swapan Malo, a resident of Majhikanda Village under Nagarkanda Upazila in the district. He was a degree first year student of Nagarkanda College in Faridpur.The deceased's father Swapan Malo said, "Saurav went to Dhaka on December 5. From there, he left for home on Thursday afternoon. At around 6:30 pm, he informed his mother over mobile phone that he was coming home riding by an auto-rickshaw after reaching Bhanga."But they got worried when he did not reach home till 10 pm on Thursday and informed the matter to Bhanga Police Station (PS) after searching him, The deceased's father Swapan Malo added.Later on, local people of Bhanga Bazar area spotted the body of Saurav on the under-construction road below the Kumar River at around 7 am on Friday and informed the matter to police.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.The body bore injury marks on its head.Officer-in-Charge of Bhanga Police Station Md Ziaurul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and legal action would be taken.