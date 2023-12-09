Robbers kill night guard,  Tk 3cr gold loot from Noakhali shops

NOAKHALI, Dec 8: A group of robbers killed a night guard and looted gold and other valuables from two shops at Chaprasirhat Paschim Bazar of Kabirhat Upazila in the district early Friday.The deceased was identified as Shaheed Ullah, 50, son of Abdul Haque, a resident of Gullakhali Village under Dhanshalik Union. He was a night guard of the market.Owner of Ma-Moni Jewellers Mintu Chandra Nath said a group of 40 to 50 robbers came to Chaprashirhat Paschim Bazar on a pickup van at around 4 am on Friday. They looted 250 bhori of gold, 150 bhori of silver, and Tk 2.50 lakh cash after breaking the locker of his shop.Owner of another shop M/S Noor Jewellers Noor Alam said during that time, robbers also looted 7 bhori gold and 250 bhori silver.Ashraf Hosen Robence, a resident of the area, said the robbers hit night guard Shaheed on his head while he was trying to obstruct them. Later on, he died due to excessive bleeding.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kabirhat Police Station Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy. Quoting the locals, the OC said the robbers speaking in Noakhali accent and they suspected that among the robbers, there was a union parishad member.However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the crime, the OC added.