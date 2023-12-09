43 illegal brickfields threaten environment at Ramgati

RAMGATI, LAXMIPUR, Dec 8: Different species of trees are burnt in 43 illegal brickfields in Ramgati Upazila of the district.These trees are collected from different villages. Engaging labourers in kiln works including children and teenagers is going on by paying advance.These illegal activities are going on in the absence of local administrative action. Local sources said, by managing the administration, these illegal kilns are operating.Local public representatives, political leaders and a section of local influential are engaged in these kilns.Ignoring rules every year, new kilns are set up in croplands at the union level in the upazila. Of the 43 kilns, 11 ones have been newly set up.Black smoke is vitiating local life. Localities are set to get jeopardised.Kiln owners took the government facilities of agriculture machinery subsidy and purchased tractors and trolleys. Over 300 such vehicles are moving desperately and damaging local roads.Road dusts are spreading around, causing different contagious diseases.The area of Ramgati Upazila is 347 square kilometre. One third of its land area has already been eroded by the Meghna River.This upazila is constituted of eight unions.Of the 43 kilns, five ones were closed for a short time. Now these have started work again.Due to reckless tree burning, both public life and environment are threatened seriously. The croplands are losing fertility due to sale of top soil.There are allegations of torture of labourers, cases, and cheque forgery against the kiln owners.For more than one time locals complained to the local administration about these illegal kilns. But no action was taken.Along with destroying agriculture lands, these brickfield owners are grabbing government canals, Bhula River and Khas lands. Illegal roads are raised for kiln tractors and trolleys.Locals Sirajul Islam of Charramiz, Abdul Quadir of Charagli Union, and Mafis Mia of Char Niamat said, the local administration is hostage to the powerful syndicate of the brickfields. The local administration demolished chimneys for several times. But these were set up again.In December last year, chimneys of 11 illegal kilns were demolished, Tk 9.5 lakh fined and one was jailed by mobile court. Besides, campaign is conducted frequently against illegal kilns. But these cannot be stopped.Brickfields are monitored by Ramgati Upazila Brickfield Owners Association and Employment Bureau. Its members are owners of 40 kilns.When contacted, its President Khalil Ullah, a BNP leader, and General Secretary Sana Ullah, could not give right data and information of brickfields.Ramgati Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sayed Amjad Hossain said, he has newly joined. He gave assurance of getting into field for stopping illegal brickfields.Deputy Commissioner Suraiya Zahan said, all UNOs have been asked to take actions against illegal brickfields. "If necessary, we will go for stern action," she added.