Saturday, 9 December, 2023, 11:18 AM
Government working to institutionalise global cultural initiatives in India: Modi

Published : Saturday, 9 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, Dec 8: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that his government is working to institutionalise global cultural initiatives and develop a modern system on the lines of similar events in cities like Venice, London and Sao Paulo.

In his address after inaugurating the first India Art, Architecture and Design Biennale (IAADB) 2023 at the Red Fort, he said such programmes should get a global identity as similar events in some of the world cities.

A lot of work has been going on with a sense of pride to develop places associated with Indian art and architecture, he said, citing the examples of development and renovation of holy places such as Kedarnath and Mahakal, he said, citing the country's rich ancient history in culture, architecture and artwork.

"India's vibrant culture and ancient heritage attract tourists from all over the world," he said. Art and culture have been sources of diversity as well as unity, he said, noting that India is a most diverse country. They also connect people and spread harmony, he added.

"When my government speak of culture, we welcome all kinds of diversity and support it," he said, adding that India exhibited its diversity through numerous events during its presidency of G20.

Art, culture and architecture bloom only in an environment of freedom of ideas as diversity prospers in a culture of debate and dialogue, he said.

"We are the most diverse nation in the world but that diversity also binds us together," the prime minister said.
The beginning of "cultural spaces" in the five cities of Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Varanasi is a historic start and will enrich them, he said. Literature, art and music differentiate between humans and other species, PM Modi added.      �PTI



