Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 December, 2023, 11:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Erdogan links Sweden’s NATO bid to F-16 sale

Published : Saturday, 9 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

ISTANBUL, Dec 8: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday made Turkey's ratification of Sweden's stalled NATO membership application conditional on the US Congress "simultaneously" approving Ankara's request for F-16 fighter jets.

Sweden and Finland dropped decades of military non-alignment and sought the nuclear protection afforded by the US-led defence organisation in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year.

Their bids won fast-track approval from all NATO members except Turkey and Hungary.

The two ultimately relented and accepted Finland into the bloc this year.

Erdogan in July lifted his objections to Sweden's membership after Stockholm took steps aimed at cracking down on Kurdish groups that Ankara views as terrorists.

But the Turkish parliament's foreign affairs committee last month delayed forwarding the application for a vote by the full chamber -- a decision that drew a stern rebuke from NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Erdogan gave a second strong signal Friday that parliament will only act on Sweden if the US Congress approves Turkey's requested purchase of dozens of F-16 fighter jets and spare parts.

"You say you will take steps on the F-16 issue after passing it through the Congress, but I also have a parliament," Erdogan told reporters, referring to the United States.

"If we are two allied countries in NATO, then you can do your part simultaneously, in solidarity, and our parliament will do its part. That's the thing."    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Government working to institutionalise global cultural initiatives in India: Modi
Thailand, Myanmar to form aid task force as border unrest intensifies
Republican-majority US House takes step toward vote on Biden impeachment inquiry
Erdogan links Sweden’s NATO bid to F-16 sale
Gaza cannot afford to lose another hospital bed: WHO
Putin says he will run for re-election in 2024
Israel squeezes Gaza cities ahead of rare UN vote
Kyiv, US aim to move arms production to Ukraine


Latest News
Dhaka’s air quality 3rd worst in the world this morning
At least 310 Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip in 24 hrs
4 suffer burns in gas cylinder blast at Munshiganj residential building
Appeal filed to cancel Faridpur-3 AL candidate due to dual citizenship
US, UK, Canada sanction dozens on human rights anniversary
It was not right to publish letter sent to UN in mass media: FM
PM mourns death of Noor Ali's daughter Nadiha
Hamas brutality can't justify 'collective punishment' of Palestinians: UN chief
Putin confirms he will run for president of Russia
Man killed in Cumilla road crash
Most Read News
13 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
New curriculum a shield for combating future
18 arrested for cheating in primary teacher recruitment test
Medical admission test to be held Feb 9
New Zealand bowled out with 8-run lead
Awami League not worried about United States’ sanctions: Quader
McTominay double delivers big ManU win over Chelsea
Gold worth Tk 35cr seized at Sylhet airport, 4 held
PM mourns death of Noor Ali's daughter Nadiha
Day-2 of Mirpur Test washed away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft