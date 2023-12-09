Lyon look to start the fightback against lowly Toulouse

PARIS, DEC 8: Floundering Lyon will look to stop the rot when they host fellow Ligue 1 strugglers Toulouse on Sunday, with the home team six points from safety.After losing 3-0 on Wednesday to Marseille, in the match reorganised after the attack on their team bus as it arrived at the Stade Velodrome, Lyon have no manager and three defeats since their sole win of the season on November 12.Interim coach Pierre Sage has replaced Fabio Grosso, after the Italian, who suffered serious head injuries in the bus attack, was dismissed last week for the poor results.With still no permanent appointment in sight, results on the pitch have not improved, with Lyon remaining on seven points and shipping six goals in the two subsequent games."You just need to look at the standings to know we're in danger... But I don't think there's no hope left. We have a duty to work and try and pick up points," said Sage after Wednesday's loss.Their first home game since Grosso's departure sees Toulouse, who sit just above the relegation play-off spot, visit the Groupama Stadium in what is already a key clash in the battle to avoid the drop this season.Six points separate the sides, and if the seven-time Ligue 1 champions are to avoid an astonishing relegation they desperately need to start picking up points, especially from the teams around them in the table.Following their first defeat of the season at Nantes last weekend, Nice welcome fifth-placed Reims on Sunday as the Aiglons seek to keep pace with leaders Paris Saint-Germain. �AFP