Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 December, 2023, 11:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

British lawmakers urge transgender rule change to 'protect' women's football

Published : Saturday, 9 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

LONDON, DEC 8: A group of British lawmakers has urged the Football Association to change its rules on transgender inclusion "to protect" women's football.

Teams in the Sheffield and Hallamshire women's league, in the north of England, have withdrawn from matches against Rossington over their inclusion of Francesca Needham, after she was involved in an incident that left an opposition player with a season-ending injury.

A group of more than 70 MPs and members of the House of Lords, Britain's upper chamber of Parliament, have written to FA chief executive Mark Bullingham calling on his organisation to change course.

"It would be unthinkable for any adult to be allowed to join a children's football team and compete against children," the letter said.

"It should therefore be unthinkable for any adult male to be allowed to play against women. As the Rossington case makes abundantly clear, not only does this undermine the principle of fairness, it also threatens the safety of women and girls."

According to the FA's policy, transgender players may apply to compete in a league of their "affirmed gender".

Transgender participation has become a hot-button issue as different sports try to balance inclusivity with ensuring fair competition.

Transgender women who have been through male puberty were recently barred from international women's cricket and governing bodies in cycling and athletics have also banned transgender competitors.

The British lawmakers accused the FA of "turning a blind eye" to the issue.

"The FA must therefore take responsibility for setting an unambiguous single-sex policy at all levels of the game," they said. "We therefore ask that, without further delay, the FA acts to protect women and girls' football by banning all natal males from playing in women's teams."    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Lyon look to start the fightback against lowly Toulouse
Arsenal primed for Emery reunion as Man City fight to end slump
Unbeaten Bayern flying under the radar ahead of visit to Frankfurt
Salah, Hakimi and Osimhen up for African Player of the Year
Everton stun Newcastle to move out of Premier League relegation zone
Messi, Argentina to face old foe Chile in Copa America
British lawmakers urge transgender rule change to 'protect' women's football
Honoured to be Sydney Cricket Ground's Life-member: Waugh


Latest News
Dhaka’s air quality 3rd worst in the world this morning
At least 310 Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip in 24 hrs
4 suffer burns in gas cylinder blast at Munshiganj residential building
Appeal filed to cancel Faridpur-3 AL candidate due to dual citizenship
US, UK, Canada sanction dozens on human rights anniversary
It was not right to publish letter sent to UN in mass media: FM
PM mourns death of Noor Ali's daughter Nadiha
Hamas brutality can't justify 'collective punishment' of Palestinians: UN chief
Putin confirms he will run for president of Russia
Man killed in Cumilla road crash
Most Read News
13 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
New curriculum a shield for combating future
18 arrested for cheating in primary teacher recruitment test
Medical admission test to be held Feb 9
New Zealand bowled out with 8-run lead
Awami League not worried about United States’ sanctions: Quader
McTominay double delivers big ManU win over Chelsea
Gold worth Tk 35cr seized at Sylhet airport, 4 held
PM mourns death of Noor Ali's daughter Nadiha
Day-2 of Mirpur Test washed away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft