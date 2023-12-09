British lawmakers urge transgender rule change to 'protect' women's football

LONDON, DEC 8: A group of British lawmakers has urged the Football Association to change its rules on transgender inclusion "to protect" women's football.Teams in the Sheffield and Hallamshire women's league, in the north of England, have withdrawn from matches against Rossington over their inclusion of Francesca Needham, after she was involved in an incident that left an opposition player with a season-ending injury.A group of more than 70 MPs and members of the House of Lords, Britain's upper chamber of Parliament, have written to FA chief executive Mark Bullingham calling on his organisation to change course."It would be unthinkable for any adult to be allowed to join a children's football team and compete against children," the letter said."It should therefore be unthinkable for any adult male to be allowed to play against women. As the Rossington case makes abundantly clear, not only does this undermine the principle of fairness, it also threatens the safety of women and girls."According to the FA's policy, transgender players may apply to compete in a league of their "affirmed gender".Transgender participation has become a hot-button issue as different sports try to balance inclusivity with ensuring fair competition.Transgender women who have been through male puberty were recently barred from international women's cricket and governing bodies in cycling and athletics have also banned transgender competitors.The British lawmakers accused the FA of "turning a blind eye" to the issue."The FA must therefore take responsibility for setting an unambiguous single-sex policy at all levels of the game," they said. "We therefore ask that, without further delay, the FA acts to protect women and girls' football by banning all natal males from playing in women's teams." �AFP