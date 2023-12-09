Honoured to be Sydney Cricket Ground's Life-member: Waugh

The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) inducted 12 new life members and the list includes three of Australia's greatest cricket captains, Belinda Clark, Mark Taylor and Steve Waugh. They were recognised for feats on the field and significant ongoing contributions off it.SAnother Australian cricketer, fast bowler Glenn McGrath was also honoured as much for his career as for the McGrath Foundation's partnership with Sydney's New Year's Test hat continues to help families all around Australia.All 12 inductees (from di8fferent sports) attended and were presented their life membership badges by existing life members and they will be allowed to witness the matches at the ground."It was with awe and wonder as I sat and watched my first game of cricket at the SCG from the fabled hill as a cricket mad 7 year old", the 58-year-old Waugh who has played 168 Test matches and 325 ODIs', said exclusively."That love and connection has never left me and to now be inducted into the SCG as a life member is such a tremendous privilege and honour".