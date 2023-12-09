Video
Saturday, 9 December, 2023, 11:16 AM
Home Sports

New Zealand tour of Bangladesh 2023

Tigers take lead on sporadic day at Mirpur

Published : Saturday, 9 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130
Sports Reporter

After a rain-collapsed Day-2, Day-3 of the second and final Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand witnessed 32.4 overs only for wet outfield and bad light.

Bangladesh took 30-run lead at the end of Friday's game at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.

Resuming from 55 for five, New Zealand added 125 quick runs before getting wrapped up. Unbeaten batters Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips, resuming from on 12 and five respectively, started showing over aggression from the starting of the day's game. They realized that the wicket is not behaving properly and it is better to go for counter attack.

Mitchell however, got out on 18 but Phillips became even furious, who scored 87 off 72 with nine boundaries and four over boundaries at 121 strike rates!

Among the later batters, Mitchell Santner got out just after opening the account, Kyle Jamieson on 20 and skipper Tim Southee on 14 as the tourist could take eight runs lead. They scored 180 from 37.1 overs at 4.84 run rates.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam hunted three wickets each as Shoriful Islam and Nayeem Hasan shared the rest between them
equally.

Bangladesh could bat eight overs on Day three before calling of the game of the day due to bad light and lost two wickets to post 38 runs on the board.

Opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy was dismissed on two and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto on 15. Another opener Zakir Hasan remained unbeaten on 16 as Mominul Haque was yet to score.

Ajaz Patel and Southee shared the Bangladesh wickets.

Play of Saturday will begin at 9:15am (BST) and will be played up to 98 overs if the weather permits.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first. The hosts were all out for 172 runs in their first innings. Mushfiqur Rahim scored 35 runs, Shahadat Hossain Dipu 31 and Miraz scored 20.

Glenn Phillips and Mitchel Santner shared three wickets each for New Zealand as Patel picked two and Southee got one.




